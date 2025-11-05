Veterans Serve Their Community After Serving Their Country

Veterans Day is a time each year to reflect and thank the brave men and women who have served our country, and for so many, that commitment to service continues long after their time in uniform. For veterans looking to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, franchising is often a natural fit.

Consider U.S. Air Force veterans Christopher and Ashante Shivers. After their active service came to an end, they wanted to continue their service. This time, they wanted to serve their local community by becoming franchisees of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

The Shivers recently celebrated the grand opening of their Rita's franchise in Slidell, Louisiana, the brand's first location in the state. The launch marks a win for both the company, the Slidell community, and the Shivers family.

The couple's journey began years earlier while stationed in the Washington, D.C., area, where visits to their local Rita's became a family tradition. When they returned home to Louisiana, they missed both the treats and the memories. The nostalgia and shared love for the brand sparked their interest in franchising.

"Serving others has always been at the core of who we are," Ashante Shivers said. "When we learned there wasn't a Rita's here, we saw an opportunity to fill that gap while also building something meaningful for our family and community. Rita's gives us the chance to bring people together, create jobs, and offer a place where families can celebrate everyday moments."

In September, the grand opening drew overwhelming support from the community. More than 100 people lined up on opening day. They were joined by family, local sports teams, neighborhood organizations, and even the mayor. The turnout reflected how deeply the couple's story resonated with their neighbors and reinforced how franchise owners genuinely connect with their communities.

For those considering the leap of faith in franchising, Lawrence Brown, Rita's chief development officer and a former Air Force officer himself, said, "Go to a brand that you really like and identify with because you're going to own this forever, and we want you to be there forever. You can pass it down to your kids, the next generation. So, you really need to like the product and identify with it. I think that's super important."

For those with an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to continue making a difference in their community, franchising is a logical path for many veterans. Their leadership, discipline, and service mindset translate directly into small business ownership. They also understand how to follow an existing structure. According to IFA's VetFran research, 97% of franchisors say their veteran franchisees are excellent operators. Veterans thrive in franchising because the model provides a clear blueprint for success that rewards execution, teamwork, and persistence.

"Our military experience taught us about discipline, teamwork, and leadership, values that fit perfectly with business ownership," Christopher Shivers said. "Customer service was ingrained in us during our time in the Air Force, and we're eager to bring that same standard of excellence to every guest who walks through our doors or drives through our new drive-thru."

Franchising also offers veterans a built-in support system from the brand network to fellow franchise owners and loyal customers. That sense of community mirrors the camaraderie many veterans experienced in the military.

"They bring that discipline, that hard work that comes from the military," Brown said. "When you're an entrepreneur, it's hard. You're in the trenches every day, especially at the start. But veterans' dedication aligns perfectly with that. We give them the playbook and support, but their experience, leadership, and teamwork make all the difference."

Founded in 1991, VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation, helps veterans transition into franchise ownership. The program educates veterans and franchisors alike about the unique value veterans bring to the business model. By encouraging franchisors to offer incentives and by providing resources to veterans exploring entrepreneurship, VetFran continues to serve those who have served our nation.

Wendy Kunz is the director of VetFran programs with the International Franchise Association.