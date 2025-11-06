Procedures of the Franchise Model Translate for Former Navy Submarine Engineer

Name: Jim Provo

Title: Owner

Brands: My Salon Suite

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 11

Military experience: U.S. Navy

Why is franchising a good option for someone like yourself who previously served in the military?

As a Navy nuclear engineer on submarines, I was accustomed to following procedures. I liked the idea that the franchise concept provided a tested and proven methodology for success. There are many ways for a new business to fail, but a franchise model helps you avoid those fatal mistakes. They’ve already navigated the minefield and mapped it out for you, greatly reducing your risk.

As a franchisee, you and the franchisor share a common interest: your success. Much like the military, you’re always striving to be your best, but the competition is never cutthroat. All franchisees benefit from the success of the other locations and the brand as a whole.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

My wife, Kim, and I were looking for a way to convert the cash we had accumulated through investing into a cash flow for retirement. We wanted an absentee or semi-absentee model that would allow us to travel and not be tied to the business on a daily basis. And while we love having employees, as we prepared for retirement, we wanted as few employees as possible.

After sharing several franchise opportunities with Kim without much interest, I introduced her to the salon suite concept. Within a few minutes, she agreed that this was the model best for us to pursue. From there, we looked into several salon suite brands, and each had its own set of pros and cons.

We settled on the My Salon Suite concept for two primary reasons. First, it felt more like a family to us. Other brands felt more like an assembly line process. My Salon Suite just felt more caring. Second, even though the buildout costs for My Salon Suite were slightly higher than other brands, the design and fixture quality were more appealing. We decided that if we were going to enter a competitive marketplace, we wanted to compete from the position of highest quality. And that has proven to be a great decision.

What are some of the skills you learned in the military that best translate to franchise ownership?

Follow the procedure and don’t try to outsmart the process.

Stay focused on the mission and execute the procedure.

Discipline. Don’t deviate from the procedure.

Work ethic. All the work is done before you open.

Lead with honesty and integrity. That will attract successful people.

Learn from those who were there before you.

Go ugly early and trade up.

Master the ability to get along with a wide range of people.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Many service brands are more resilient during recessions. In the health and beauty sector, customers continue to need and pay for the service. While we were shut down for a few months during the pandemic, the business rebounded very quickly.

With the My Salon Suite model, the members are our clients. They lease from us to open their own salon or spa. For us, it is a real estate leasing business supporting beauty and health and wellness professionals. As long as people continue to prioritize self-care, our members will have plenty of business.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

The key is being willing to delegate. As you grow, especially in a semi-absentee model, you will need to delegate some responsibilities. You must build a team that can accomplish the required tasks even in your absence. The team does not always have to be full-time employees; they can be ‘as-needed’ contractors in most cases.

A great benefit of the franchise model is that you can duplicate your success. Once you master the process and learn the ins and outs of your business, you have the foundation to expand with additional locations.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We primarily use word-of-mouth referrals. When we open a new location, we focus on getting really strong professionals as our first few members. This is through traditional marketing on social media and personal contacts. Then we ask them to help us build a community that they want to be around. We provide incentives for referrals, but community building is the most important thing.

Before we even sign a lease, while we are still exploring locations, we hold focus groups. We invite local beauty, health, and wellness professionals to lunch. While we would love for them to join us, that is not the purpose of the lunch. We ask for their input on location, pricing, and other key factors. They give us great first-hand advice, and it gets the buzz going.

What would you tell others who are transitioning from the military to a civilian career and are considering franchise ownership?

Take an inventory of your skills, strengths, and weaknesses, and be honest with yourself. Assess the goals you are trying to achieve. Examine what exactly you’re looking for in terms of time commitment, income, stress management, etc., and then search for the concept that best matches your desired outcomes and something that you can get behind with your whole heart.

Once you have your concept, work on your 30-second commercial. Convey the essence of your potential business in 30 seconds or less. Focus on the solutions you are providing for your clients. A great business happens when a problem meets a solution.

Use your resources, such as SCORE, Small Business Development Centers, or the Women’s Business Center, to receive a mentor to help guide you through the process. Lastly, minimize your risk and then execute at full speed. Don’t look back.