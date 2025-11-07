Service Brand Deals Continue Through End of October
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Club Pilates Announces Thailand Master Franchise Agreement
Firstlight Home Care Celebrates Milestone with 300th Franchise Location Signed
Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Yorba Linda, California
Hand & Stone Appoints Matthew Stanton as New Chief Development Officer
Hounds Town USA Set to Open in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Arrives in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia
Pirtek USA Shatters Growth Records with 22 New Territories, 7 Openings in Q3
Pvolve Enters Nevada with First Franchise Agreements in Las Vegas
Replay Sports Cards Expands West with New Shop in Colorado
Seniors Helping Seniors Expands in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Synergy HomeCare Expands into Howard and Montgomery Counties in Maryland
Tint World Partners with Oracle Lighting to Deliver Premium Automotive Lighting Solutions
Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Steve Miller as Chief Development Officer
Waterloo Turf Appoints Breann Loffing as Director of Operations
Wonderly Lights Expands with Three New Franchise Owners in Orlando, Birmingham, and North DFW
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories
$100,000
$200,000