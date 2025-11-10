Entrepreneurs Ink Smalls Sliders Deal in Florida

Seasoned entrepreneurs Joe Sloboda, Stanley Tsung, and Gustavo Bursztyn, of Stacked Hospitality, will bring six Smalls Sliders units to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the surrounding suburbs, including Pembroke Pines, Davie, Hollywood, Coral Springs, and Pompano Beach.

The Stacked Hospitality team brings decades of combined experience operating multi-unit restaurant concepts across Florida and internationally. Sloboda and his partners, Tsung and Bursztyn, have successfully developed and managed franchise brands with units throughout Florida, Brazil, and Taiwan. Together, they've built a strong reputation for identifying high-potential brands and introducing new concepts to thriving markets. Smalls Sliders will mark the fourth concept they've brought to the South Florida region.

"I've been in and around restaurants my entire life, and Smalls Sliders checked every box for what I look for in a brand," Sloboda said. "From the quality of the product to the speed of service and the culture of hospitality, everything about Smalls stood out. After visiting multiple locations and talking with other franchisees, it was clear this was a brand with strong leadership and incredible momentum."

Having lived in South Florida since the early 1980s, the Stacked Hospitality partners are deeply connected to the region and plan to be actively involved in each restaurant's development and operations.

"Joe and his partners bring an impressive combination of restaurant acumen, entrepreneurial drive, and local insight," said Richard Leveille, VP of franchising for Smalls Sliders. "Their success with other restaurant brands and passion for community make them the perfect team to introduce Smalls to Fort Lauderdale, a prominent growth market for the brand, and its surrounding communities. We're confident they'll quickly make Smalls a household name throughout South Florida."