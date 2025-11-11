From the Military to Main Street: Why Franchising Offers Veterans a Path to Success

For many of us who have served in the military, the end of service marks more than just a career change; it’s a complete lifestyle shift. Finding our place in civilian life isn’t always easy. But the bright spot is that the skills that guided us through our time in uniform, such as leadership, teamwork, and perseverance, translate remarkably well into business, particularly within franchising. In fact, 14 percent of all franchisees today are veterans, proving that this is an effective and rewarding path after military life.

After nearly a decade serving as a Navy Lieutenant, Aviator, and Persian Gulf veteran, I’ve seen firsthand how those skills carry over. Leading operations and maintenance teams as an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter pilot taught me lessons in accountability, communication, and strategic execution, the same qualities that drive success in franchise leadership. When I transitioned out of the Navy, I discovered that the structure and teamwork that defined my service were the same qualities that form the foundation of effective franchise leadership in the civilian world.

Franchising, in particular, is built on principles that align naturally with the military mindset. It allows veterans to operate within a proven framework while still maintaining independence and leadership over their teams. The franchise model provides guidance, training, and operational systems for success, but leaves room for individual decision-making and initiative. The military is, in many ways, a leadership training ground. It teaches us how to plan, prepare, stay disciplined, and persevere through challenges; skills that directly translate to managing teams, leading operations, and driving performance in a franchise setting.

The sense of community within franchise systems is another reason veterans thrive in this environment. The mentorship, team-oriented culture, and network of fellow franchisees remind us of the camaraderie we experienced in the military. Veterans naturally excel in structured environments where there’s a clear mission, defined processes, and a shared goal. We understand what it means to lead people and work together to achieve success.

When I made my own transition from military service into the business world, organizations like VetFran were instrumental in helping me navigate that shift. They provided guidance on how to translate military experience into business terms and introduced me to opportunities where I could apply my leadership skills in a new context. VetFran continues to be a valuable resource for thousands of veterans by connecting them to franchise opportunities, offering business education, and providing financial incentives to ease the transition.

While my journey led me to the franchisor side, serving as CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House gives me a unique perspective on how programs like VetFran help veterans succeed as business owners. What makes franchising such a strong fit for veterans is the alignment of values. The traits the military instills, like integrity, discipline, preparation, and commitment, are the same qualities that define great leaders and successful franchisees alike.

At Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, those shared values are woven into our culture. We proudly support veterans through a 15 percent discount on our franchise fee and active participation in VetFran. But beyond financial incentives, it’s about shared purpose, veterans helping veterans build something meaningful and lasting.

For those transitioning out of the military, franchising offers a new kind of mission. It pairs structure with independence, purpose with profit, and teamwork with personal growth. The franchise system provides the playbook, but it’s up to veterans to bring the strong work ethic, leadership, and follow-through that make it work. Just like in the military, success comes from executing the plan, staying the course, and working together toward a common goal.

For me, the transition from the military to business as a leader in franchising proved that the lessons learned in service don’t just fade away; they evolve. Franchising represents a continuation of that mission, where the skills, discipline, and teamwork forged in uniform become the foundation for success in business and beyond.

Doug Willmarth is the CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.