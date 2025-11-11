Military Experience Teaches Franchise Leadership through Discipline, Team Building, and Operational Excellence

Succeeding in franchising depends on many factors, including a strong brand, excellent systems, and local execution. It also requires a leadership mindset of getting teams to pull together through what seems to be continuous change in an ever-evolving marketplace. In my experience of leading franchise systems and now at Authority Brands, I’ve found that some of the most important leadership lessons don’t come during the easy moments when everything is working well. They come from moments when the stakes are high, leading diverse teams, and the mission is clear.

Earlier in my career, I served as a U.S. Air Force pilot, an experience that continues to inform my thinking about building high-performing teams, scaling operations, and leading with purpose. While I certainly draw from that experience, I’ve also worked in law, hospitality, and consulting. What do these have in common? Leadership is about managing people and bringing consistency, clarity, and culture to the work they do.

No matter the background, here are six essential traits I believe anyone building or running a franchise business today needs:

1. Discipline in execution

Whether leading a squadron or a multi-unit brand, dependability matters. Great franchise operators build and use repeatable processes, ecosystems that respect company culture, community, and customers, and instill this same sense of accountability across their own teams. Discipline is not rigid, but in creating habits that support long-term success. To paraphrase Aristotle, “If people are what they repeatedly do, excellence then, is not an act but a habit.” I firmly believe this, especially in the world of franchise businesses.

2. Agility in uncertainty

Markets shift and customer needs change. The ability to assess quickly, pivot with confidence, and align teams during uncertain moments is a hallmark of strong leadership. That adaptability doesn’t just build resilience; it establishes and fortifies confidence and trust among your team members and customers.

3. Building strong, mission-driven teams

Great leaders know they can’t do it alone. I’ve seen firsthand how diverse, motivated teams outperform individual brilliance. The best franchisees and brand leaders know how to inspire, mentor, and align their people around a shared goal, and that’s where real traction happens.

4. Operational excellence

When the size of a business increases, the cracks can appear even faster. Franchisees that thrive are those who embrace systems, measure what matters, and stay close to performance indicators. Why? Not because it’s required, but because it keeps their edge sharp and ensures that growth will be effective.

5. Culture of accountability

Culture is not a nice-to-have; it is the business of business. When teams know what’s expected of them, feel supported, and are empowered to lead, they deliver in a big way. Setting the tone for ownership, transparency, and mutual respect is foundational, whether you're leading a local territory or a national brand.

6. Calm, confident leadership under pressure

Franchise operators face pressure daily, from staffing needs, economic trends, local community matters, and all the way down to knowing why customers make purchases the way they do. Good leadership behaviors (integrity, emotional intelligence, and strong communication) during tough moments make all the difference because people retain your words like gospel truth and remember how you show up.

At Authority Brands, I’m proud to work alongside franchisees from all walks of life, including many veterans who bring these qualities into their businesses every day. While my own journey started in uniform, the lessons I’ve carried with me are universal.

What sets successful franchises apart isn’t just the concept or the playbook. In a nutshell, it’s all about people, how we build culture, elevate teams, and create consistency across hundreds of local businesses with no vagueness about where you stand. That’s some of what drives long-term brand value and successful franchises and businesses.

No matter your path into franchising, whether you come from hospitality, healthcare, retail, or military service, these leadership qualities are available to anyone willing to develop them. And in today’s fast-changing environment, that mindset is not only helpful but also essential.

Jay Caiafa is the CEO of Authority Brands and is a former pilot and captain in the U.S. Air Force.