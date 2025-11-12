Experienced Operator Signs 10-Unit Zaxbys Deal

Operator Charles Terry signed a 10-store development agreement to build Zaxbys units in Ohio.

Terry is a seasoned franchise operator with experience scaling high-performing restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2021, alongside his business partner, he has co-owned and operated 14 Crumbl Cookies locations, launching seven in their first year, including the brand's top-performing store worldwide in Mississauga, Ontario. He's been hands-on in every stage of operations, from site selection to staffing and training, demonstrating a proven ability to grow rapidly and sustainably. Previously, he served as area leader for a prominent Popeyes franchise group, overseeing 15 units in New York and Connecticut.

"The operational playbook is strong, and the brand is built for smart, sustainable growth," Terry said. "But what truly drew our team in was more than systems and strategy—it was heart. Zaxbys' commitment to community and its ability to bring people together over great food mirrors our own values. We're excited to bring proven systems and high standards to a new market while creating places where neighbors feel like family."

Following recent development agreements in Chicago and Indiana, this Ohio expansion continues Zaxbys' strategic growth across the Midwest. New locations are planned throughout Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

"Ohio is a pivotal step in accelerating Zaxbys footprint across the Midwest," said Mike Mettler, chief development officer of Zaxbys. "We're seeing more high-performing, multi-unit operators gravitate toward Zaxbys because the model is built for scale. From our new Modern Farmhouse prototype to our evolving tech stack and national brand equity, everything we're doing is designed to give franchisees the flexibility to grow with confidence."