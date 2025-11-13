Veterans Day Spotlight with Camp Bow Wow Multi-Unit Franchisee Frank Wetegrove

Name: Frank Wetegrove

Title: Owner

Brand: Camp Bow Wow

Units: 5

Years in Franchising: 19

Military Experience: 33 years in the United States Army and the U.S. Army Reserve

Why is franchising a good option for someone like yourself who previously served in the military?

After more than three decades in the Army, I was accustomed to structure, mission clarity, and teamwork. Franchising provided that same sense of order and purpose, just in a civilian setting. It allowed me to channel my leadership and operational experience into something that still had a proven framework but gave me the freedom to build my own team.

In many ways, running a franchise feels like leading a unit. You have a playbook, a support network, and a shared mission, but how you execute and lead your team defines your success. The franchise community reminds me of the relationships I built in the service, where people look out for each other, share what they’ve learned, and celebrate wins together.

Loyalty has always been one of my core values, and I’ve carried that into everything I do, including Camp Bow Wow. Over the years, I’ve been involved in building the brand, serving many terms on the franchise advisory council, and currently as its chair. At one point, I was the largest Camp Bow Wow franchise owner in the country, and while others have since surpassed me, I take pride in knowing I helped lay the foundation for the system’s continued success.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I knew I wanted a business that balanced structure with passion. Camp Bow Wow stood out immediately because it combined a proven operational system with a mission based on care, safety, and community.

Dogs bring out the best in people. Being part of a brand that improves the lives of pets while giving families peace of mind felt like a natural fit. It aligned with my personal commitment to service. I started with one camp, and now own five with a sixth in development, a testament to how scalable the model can be.

What are some of the skills you learned in the military that best translate to franchise ownership?

The military teaches discipline, accountability, and leadership, which are three qualities essential for any successful franchise owner. You learn to follow systems while still adapting to changing conditions, to manage resources efficiently, and to lead people toward a common mission.

Communication and team building are also key. In both the military and franchising, success depends on developing strong teams, clear expectations, and mutual trust. The ability to stay calm under pressure, analyze challenges objectively, and make sound decisions has also served me well.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Service brands are built on relationships, not transactions. That creates recurring revenue and long-term customer loyalty. You’re not just selling a product; you’re helping people and solving real problems.

For me, the most rewarding part of Camp Bow Wow is seeing the trust our clients place in us to care for their dogs. It’s fulfilling to make a daily impact in the community. On the business side, service brands also offer lower inventory costs, operational flexibility, and strong franchisor support, all while providing the satisfaction of doing valuable work.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Operating multiple units requires strong systems, trust in your team, and disciplined leadership. You can’t be everywhere at once, so you need to hire, train, and empower great managers who understand your vision and share your values.

Delegation is critical. I focus on leading through systems and accountability by establishing clear standards, holding regular check-ins, and maintaining consistent communication. The goal is to create a culture where every Camp operates with the same excellence, even when I’m not physically present.

Technology also plays a big role in keeping operations connected. It allows me to maintain visibility into each Camp’s performance while giving managers the autonomy to lead effectively.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We take a two-pronged approach of community involvement and digital presence. Locally, we partner with rescues, sponsor adoption events, and host fun initiatives like our “Pawscars Awards,” seasonal social media contests, and holiday drives. Those events create lasting goodwill and keep our brand top of mind.

Digitally, we invest in Google reviews, online ads, and engaging social media storytelling that showcases happy dogs and positive experiences. The combination of real community engagement and consistent digital reputation management has been key to our success.

What would you tell others who are transitioning from the military to a civilian career and are considering franchise ownership?

For those transitioning from the military, franchising can be a great next step. It provides a structured system and a support network similar to what you’re used to, but it also gives you the independence to shape your own success.

Choose a brand and mission that align with your personal values. Passion is what keeps you going when the days get tough. Finally, lean on the franchise community. Just like the military, you’re never truly alone in franchising. There’s always someone who’s walked the path before you and is willing to help.