Breaking Out of the States: Expanding a Franchise into the U.K. and Europe

For decades, the United States has been the birthplace of some of the world’s most recognizable franchises. While America is fertile ground for franchising success, ambitious brands often face a crucial next step: international expansion. Among the most attractive destinations? The United Kingdom and Europe.

For many franchises, taking the leap across the pond to establish a presence in the U.K. and Europe has been a strategic move driven by careful research, market evaluation, and an understanding of the growing gig economy and real estate landscape.

Here are some of the top lessons franchises need to know before expanding into the U.K. and Europe.

Lesson 1: Localize without losing identity

American franchises often stumble when they assume European consumers will automatically embrace a concept exactly as it exists back home. Tastes, habits, and expectations differ significantly.

Take the salon suite model, for instance. While this model has been supporting lifestyle professionals on the path to business ownership for years across the hair and beauty industry in the U.S., it is virtually non-existent in the U.K. and Europe. However, the problems we are solving in the hair and beauty industry are universal. We are finding that it’s something that’s understood, accepted, and celebrated by professionals in the salon world across the globe.

Make sure you are actually solving a problem or fulfilling a need. Doing your homework applies to all industries. Conduct in-market research, taste tests, or pilot programs. Find the sweet spot between adapting to local preferences and staying true to your brand’s DNA.

Lesson 2: Choose the right market entry strategy

Not all European expansions look alike. Some American brands set up master franchise agreements, handing over territorial rights to a local operator to expand through the resale of franchise licenses. Others opt for direct franchise sales, joint ventures, or even company-owned stores to maintain control.

Master franchising can be an efficient way to scale quickly, but it also carries risks. If you pick the wrong partner, growth within the specific territory could be moderated, and your brand’s reputation could suffer before you even gain traction. Participation in real estate-focused events like MAPIC in Cannes, France, helped to connect with potential partners as well as future landlords to help expedite expansion.

Always be selective. Prioritize finding partners who not only have capital but also cultural insight, operational experience, and a long-term commitment to brand-building.

Lesson 3: Build brand awareness from the ground up

Even if your franchise is a household name in the U.S., don’t assume instant recognition across the Atlantic. Consumers in Europe may never have heard of your brand or your business model. Building brand and business awareness is a critical part of the journey. And, of course, be wary of assumptions based on stereotypes of “American” culture.

Marketing should focus on why your concept is unique, how it fits into the local lifestyle, and what values it represents. For example, wellness brands tapping into Europe’s health-conscious consumer base succeed when they emphasize authenticity, quality, and results rather than hype.

Invest in local marketing talent and local teams in general. They’ll know how to resonate with customers in a way that feels authentic, not imported.

Lesson 4: Be patient

Franchising in the U.S. often benefits from a large, homogenous consumer base and relatively predictable logistics. In Europe, markets are smaller, more fragmented, and slower to adopt. Success might not come overnight.

Once an American franchise proves it can thrive in the U.K. or continental Europe, doors open across the region. Consumers often perceive international brands as aspirational, and a foothold in one country can quickly create momentum in others.

Phenix’s journey began with extensive market research to identify the right countries for expansion, concentrating on areas experiencing growth in the gig economy. By collaborating with industry experts and international business brokers familiar with specific markets, the brand was able to prioritize areas primed for growth.

For franchises ready to cross the pond, the payoff is immense: access to diverse, sophisticated consumer bases and the chance to build a truly global legacy. For early-stage franchisors, establishing proof of concept is vital.

Demonstrating that your model works in various settings in the U.S. before venturing internationally ensures long-term sustainability. Focus on one country to start and build from there. The other markets will come. You only get one chance to make a first impression. Take it slow and keep the focus on executing at the highest level without straining your U.S. infrastructure. The journey of expansion can be challenging, but with the right preparation, the potential rewards are significant.

Brian Kelley is the CEO and president of Phenix Salon Suites.