VIDEO: What Are Your Top Challenges as a Multi-Unit Franchisee, and What Do You Most Need from Your Franchisor?

Owning and operating a successful business is rarely a straightforward journey, and obstacles are inevitable along the way. In the latest “Franchisee Focus” video, we asked several multi-unit operators to share the biggest challenges they’re facing today. Across industries, their answers reflected the impact higher prices are having on their business and their customers.

As multi-unit franchisees expand their businesses, opening new locations brings significant startup costs. Rising interest rates, equipment expenses, and rent add to the financial pressure, while economic uncertainty and higher gas prices are prompting customers to cut back on discretionary spending. In this environment, delivering an exceptional guest experience is more important than ever. Achieving that goal, however, depends on having the right people in place, making hiring and retaining talented employees an ongoing priority for franchise owners.

One of the biggest benefits of franchising is the support owners receive from their franchisor. We asked the same multi-unit operators which resources and services they rely on most to run their businesses successfully. Advancements in technology help franchisees track performance, manage staff scheduling, and forecast future goals. Effective marketing programs boost brand visibility and drive customer traffic, while corporate training and onboarding programs help franchisees develop a strong staff. Having the franchisor handle some of these areas helps franchisees devote more time to running and growing their business.

In the “Franchisee Focus” video, you’ll hear from: