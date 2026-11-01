CMO Roundtable with Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, Chief Marketing Officer of Neighborly

“In what ways are you using AI technology in the marketing department to enhance your data analysis of trends, performance, and more?”

Stacy Lynn Bourgeois

Chief Marketing Officer

Neighborly

At Neighborly, we’re leveraging AI to make our marketing smarter, faster, and more effective while keeping our focus firmly on helping franchise owners grow their businesses. Our approach centers on using AI within our Customer Engagement Platform to turn first-party data into action in ways that directly impact performance.

AI is transforming how we understand and engage customers. By connecting and analyzing customer interactions across brands and channels, we can uncover actionable insights that drive smarter decisions, more relevant experiences, and stronger customer relationships. This intelligence enables us to personalize engagement at scale, optimize creative and messaging, and deliver the right experiences to customers, ultimately im-proving conversion, increasing lifetime value, and accelerating growth.

Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, we use AI-powered predictive models to identify and prioritize audiences based on their like-lihood of engaging, converting, or returning. This enables us to tailor outreach to individual customer needs and behaviors, helping drive higher lead conversion, increase repeat business, and engage customers at the moments that matter most. Delivering this level of personalization manu-ally would be nearly impossible, especially at the scale required to support millions of customer interactions across brands and channels.

In addition, AI allows us to continuously optimize marketing performance. Campaigns are not static; they evolve based on real-time results. We’re constantly testing subject lines, timing, audience segments, and creative with AI helping us learn what works best. We apply those learnings across the system. This creates a cycle of continuous improvement. Another important benefit is the ability to identify cross-brand opportunities. AI helps us better understand customer needs throughout their journey across Neighborly’s portfolio of 19 brands in North America. We can make relevant recommendations that introduce customers to additional services they may need, creating value for both cus-tomers and our franchise owners.

AI is also changing how customers discover our brands in the first place. As search evolves with AI-driven answers and recommendations, we’re using AI to monitor how our Neighborly brands appear in these new discovery channels, ensuring our marketing keeps pace with where customers are looking.

Ultimately, AI is helping us move from reactive marketing to proactive engagement. It equips us with deeper insights, enables greater personal-ization, and ensures our marketing efforts are consistently improving. Most importantly, it allows us to deliver these benefits in a way that sup-ports our franchise owners, helping them grow revenue while we handle the complexity behind the scenes.