How My Marine Corps Career Prepared Me to Lead a Franchise

When I retired from the United States Marine Corps after 20 years of service, I never imagined becoming a franchise owner. My military career took me from coast to coast and overseas, serving in information management, engineering, and software development roles. I then worked in banking and defense contracting before entering franchising in 2015.

Some of the most valuable lessons I brought into business ownership had little to do with technology or operations. They came from leading Marines, developing young leaders, and learning that an organization's success depends on its people.

My wife, Angela, and I, along with our business partner Adam Berryman, own multiple Budget Blinds franchises across Southern California. The leadership principles I learned in the Marines still guide our business today. For veterans weighing a similar move, here is what I’ve learned through this experience.

Develop leaders, not just managers

One of the most rewarding aspects of my Marine Corps career was mentoring younger Marines and helping them grow into leaders. My responsibility wasn't simply to direct their work, but to prepare them for greater responsibility. That meant providing guidance, encouraging independent thinking, and letting them make decisions and learn from experience.

I take that same approach with our managers today. Two leadership principles have stayed with me: “Know yourself and seek self-improvement” and “Managers do things right; leaders do the right thing.”

Managing ensures tasks are completed correctly and efficiently. Leadership requires judgment, initiative, accountability, and a willingness to make difficult decisions. Equally important is recognizing your strengths and weaknesses and continually working to improve. I encourage our managers to embrace that mindset; leadership isn't something you “achieve,” but a continuous process of learning, growing, and bringing out the best in others.

The measure of a good leader isn't what they accomplish personally, but what those they've mentored can accomplish without them.

Build systems that support your people

The Marine Corps also taught me the importance of effective systems and processes. As an information management officer and software engineering officer, I learned that even the most capable people need reliable tools and accurate information to succeed.

I have found that concept to be particularly valuable in franchising. We've integrated customer management and operational systems with accounting software, automated repetitive processes, and used performance data to identify improvements.

But technology alone doesn't build a successful business. Its purpose is to make employees more effective, improve decision-making, and free managers to spend less time on administration and more time leading their teams.

Choose the right partners and trust the team

One reason Budget Blinds appealed to me was its emphasis on established systems, training, and ongoing support. Those were familiar after two decades in the military. However, a franchise system is only a starting point. Success still requires good judgment, adaptability, and the right people.

Angela and Adam have been important parts of our journey. We've built a capable management team that handles daily operations, allowing us to focus on the business’ broader direction.

Our business has twice received Budget Blinds' Franchise of the Year award. While we're proud of that recognition, it reflects the people we've brought together and the leaders we've developed. Awards may recognize a business, but it's the people within it who earn them.

Continue serving beyond the uniform

One of the things I valued most about the Marine Corps was being part of something larger than myself. Franchise ownership has been another way to contribute.

Through Homes for Our Troops, we've helped provide and install window coverings for specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans. We also support Habitat for Humanity and Disabled American Veterans. Serving on Budget Blinds' franchise advisory council, first as a member and later as chairman, gave me another chance to mentor fellow owners and contribute to the broader organization.

The Marine Corps taught me that leadership is ultimately about service, responsibility, and developing others. Those lessons didn't end when I took off the uniform.

For veterans considering entrepreneurship, don't underestimate what your military experience has prepared you to do. The skills you developed in service can help you build a successful business, but perhaps your greatest contribution will be the leaders you develop along the way.

Lloyd Biggs owns six Budget Blinds franchises and served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.