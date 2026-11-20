Name: Troy Morrison

Title: CEO

Company: Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI)

Number of units: 63 Taco Bell, 47 Wingstop, 26 Chicken Salad Chick

Age: 63

Family: Wife, Gay Lynn, daughter, Kylie Hanken, and 2 sons, Taylor and Baylor

Years in franchising: 40

Years in current position: 10

Troy Morrison didn’t know it at the time, but his 25 years with Taco Bell and Yum! Brands were preparing him to become a franchise owner. He spent his first eight years in Taco Bell operations before joining the Yum! Brands corporate team, where he gained experience in nearly every part of the business, including construction, real estate, market planning, and franchise development. Morrison’s broad experience proved invaluable when he moved into franchise ownership.

“That is where I got the background that has significantly helped me in my journey as a franchise owner,” Morrison says. “I worked with a lot of very smart people. I never learned how much I really knew until I left. I thought I was missing a lot of things, but as I got going, I found I had a very strong understanding of the franchise process. That was due to how much the corporate side developed me professionally. I was blessed to have that experience.”

Morrison’s decision to become a franchisee was sparked by a conversation with a Taco Bell owner as the two discussed their financial goals. Realizing he was unlikely to reach those goals in his corporate role, Morrison took a significant leap in 2011, purchasing 13 Taco Bell restaurants. At 48, he was a first-time business owner stepping into an uncertain market. The brand faced declining sales and negative public attention stemming from a class-action lawsuit over the beef used in its restaurants. Looking back, Morrison remembers the decision as a considerable risk but one he was willing to take to build the future he envisioned.

“That first Tuesday when I didn’t get a check, I was very nervous. I took less money to start my own business, and I was doing it with a company going in the wrong direction. I threw every penny I had into the business,” he says. “Luckily, I had already taken care of retirement plans for my wife and me, our children’s education, and the savings for my daughter’s wedding. If it all went to hell in a handbasket, I knew I could live in a trailer with my wife, and I would be okay.”

Morrison’s steady hand and deep industry experience helped him successfully guide and grow his Taco Bell restaurants, and then he added Wingstop to his portfolio. After several promising years, Wingstop’s delivery-driven model gained significant momentum during the Covid pandemic, prompting Morrison to accelerate his growth and acquire additional locations. Two years ago, he expanded his portfolio again with Chicken Salad Chick. Today, Morrison remains bullish on the growth potential of all three brands. He developed a leadership structure designed to position each for continued success.

Morrison often references From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks. The book explores how professional strengths and skill sets evolve with age. The concept closely mirrors his own leadership philosophy. As younger team members develop the skills and take on the responsibilities Morrison mastered earlier in his career, he has shifted his focus toward what he believes are his greatest strengths today: leading others, developing talent, and bringing out the best in the people around him.

“If I can build what I built, then anyone can do it,” Morrison says. “That’s what drives me. I want to see if I can find others like me who are not the first pick, so to speak. At the end of the day, it is my passion and energy that drive me, not my intellect. That’s what’s cool about this industry. You can really help people be successful because it is energy over intellect every single day.”

Morrison doesn’t have an exit plan. He is firmly focused on building the future of his company, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments. His vision includes adding a fourth brand and 10 vertical companies to the portfolio while also establishing a family office to serve as the company’s long-term holding structure.

He is also preparing the next generation to carry the business forward, working alongside a son, daughter, and son-in-law to build a family enterprise designed to thrive for generations to come.

PERSONAL

First job: I prepared food at Dixie Burger when I was 13.

Formative influences/events: The move from Taco Bell to Yum! Brands about eight years into my career. This broadened my view of the industry, and I got a chance to see all phases of the restaurant business, including franchising.

Key accomplishments: I earned regional general manager of the year; led the country in sales growth for Taco Bell corporate; ranked No. 80 in the Franchise Times Top 200; Developer of the Year for Wingstop; and Developer and Owner of the Year for Chicken Salad Chick 2025. Building a company beyond anything I could have ever imagined. We will celebrate our 15th year of business this year.

Biggest current challenge: Preparing the organization for future growth. To take advantage of the opportunities in front of us, we need to be even better strategically, structurally, and culturally. Continuous improvement is hard at our size and geographic footprint. Execution is crucial.

Next big goal: Working on vertical companies to establish our own private equity/family office.

First turning point in your career: Moving from operations at Taco Bell Corp to development with Yum! Brands. It was where I learned about the strategic side of the business, and that includes growth, finance, market planning, and real estate. That’s what changed my education and professional growth pattern in this industry.

Best business decision: Passing on acquisitions. Some of the things that I didn’t do are the best decisions I made. Hence, growing at the pace we could handle and executing at a high level.

Hardest lesson learned: Sometimes, my emotions can get in the way. Being too passionate about certain things can lead people to misunderstand me. I’ve learned that leadership is not about doing everything you can do. It’s about doing what creates the greatest value and impact. This applies to everything, especially when it comes to the opportunities I want for others. They must want what I want from them, and they must be prepared to handle the opportunity.

Work week: 24/7 and whatever it takes. As the owner of a company, I am always on the clock. You have to be there when your people want and need you.

Exercise/workout: Daily pushups, squats, burpees, and walking. Like anything worthwhile, it’s a continual improvement journey for me.

Best advice you ever got: Be willing to hire people better than you. Seek out people better than you who fill your gaps in talent and skills. Always make room for talented people who share your values and can help move the organization forward.

What’s your passion in business? Building the development side of the business to provide opportunities for the wonderful people who work for me.

How do you balance life and work? My family keeps me grounded and makes sure that I spend time with the kids and grandkids. Taking care of your people should include taking care of yourself and the people waiting at home.

Guilty pleasure: I love following LSU football. I enjoy music, either attending concerts or playing drums for relaxation.

Favorite book: I have three: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey, Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman, and From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks.

Favorite Movie: “Apollo 13.” I love the line from that movie: “Failure is not an option.”

What do most people not know about you? I lost my dad when I was 6 weeks old. This event has had a profound impact on the man I have become, and I am grateful for the path that was laid out for me.

Pet peeve: I value accountability and integrity, so my biggest pet peeve is when people don’t follow through on commitments. If you say you are going to do something, do it. If something changes, communicate that to me.

What did you want to be when you grew up? To be a diesel mechanic, drive a Cutlass, live in a nice doublewide trailer, and marry a beautician. I thank God every day that he did not grant these wishes, and I’m grateful for unanswered prayers!

Last vacation: A river cruise down the Rhine in Germany with five couples in October 2025.

Person you’d like most to have lunch with: David Green, the founder of Hobby Lobby. I love his simple business formula and how he has managed his family life and his generosity.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: People, process, and profit. Always in that order. I’m in business for other people, and creating opportunities is what drives me. I’m building a culture that people can excel in and become their best. Take care of your people, take care of your customers, and never stop improving.

Management method or style: I’m hands-on, accountable, people focused, and results driven. I believe in giving people the opportunity to make decisions and take ownership.

Greatest challenge: My heart. For me, the challenge is finding the right balance between compassion and accountability as a leader. I never want to lose the heart I have for people, yet I understand that leadership requires courage, fairness, and the willingness to make tough decisions.

How do others describe you? Cares for people and treats everyone with respect. Hardworking, genuine, and generous.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? Yes. Several folks have impacted my career. You can learn something from everyone. Being transparent and clear is the key to being a good leader.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Trying to get more time to think, more time away, and more time to recharge. Letting the C-suite make more of the decisions needed to grow the business.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: I always ask questions, help them come up with solutions, and let them implement their recommendations. I allow failure because experience is the best teacher. I have reframed failure as learning.

How close are you to operations? I still look at the numbers and metrics every day. I talk to operators every day. I’m in touch with my COO, VPs, DOs, and people in the field.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? Great marketing and brand protection.

What you need from vendors: I need them to be fair and do what they say they’re going to do.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? I haven’t necessarily changed my marketing strategy because our brands have national marketing funds and are hugely successful and full of value.

How is social media affecting your business? Social media allows us to engage directly with our guests and communities in meaningful ways. Through localized, geo-targeted marketing around each restaurant, we promote relevant offers, support local initiatives, and stay connected to the people we serve. Our commitment to guests, team members, and communities helps strengthen brand perception, drive engagement, and create lasting customer loyalty.

In what ways are you using technology (like AI) to manage your business? We have been working with more AI lately, and we are getting better at systems and processes to improve productivity. I am beginning to understand how AI can increase my productivity and help me get information faster and more completely than ever before. Some examples are legal opinions, leadership programs, and understanding customers’ needs and desires.

How do you hire and fire? Hire slow, fire fast. I rely heavily on recommendations because past performance is the best predictor of future results. I hire for character, competence, and chemistry.

How do you train and retain? We use the brands’ training programs and augment those with skills training through LMS programs. We hire executive coaches and schedule traveling training meetings in the field. Another program we created this year is the Certified Business Leaders (CBL), a program that tests our managers and teaches them the systems used by each brand. We are seeing great progress in the knowledge and execution ability of our area coaches, store managers, and their store teams.

How do you deal with problem employees? As a servant leader, you must be willing to lean in and be totally honest with people. Sometimes, employees need to be promoted to customers if they don’t fit the culture we want. It is our fault if we allow people to stay employed when they don’t fit our company values and culture or are unwilling to buy into our company mission.

Fastest way into your doghouse: A lack of accountability. You must recognize what needs to be done and do it on your own.

Bottom Line

Annual revenue: $250 million.

Goals over the next year: Prepare the company for a large acquisition and connect with a fourth brand. We need to use technology as a business advantage.

Growth meter: How do you measure growth? By unit count, sales growth, EBITDA growth, people, and community engagement.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in 5 years? 10 years? I plan to be at 200 units and have 10 vertical businesses created with people from within my company over the next five years. In 10 years, we want to reach $500 million in sales; donate more than $1 million a year through our charitable arm, The Gladys Foundation; increase real estate holdings to more than $200 million; and have Eden Capital, our family office, executing as a holding company. We are working to be free of debt in 20 years.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why? Yes. We operate restaurants in the QSR and fast-casual segments. We also have geographical differences, which I like because they support growth and development. This mitigates risk and allows us to use our talents in different areas. We are now growing into a vertical business that will serve our restaurant businesses.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? The bulk of my business is in Texas. Regionally, we are doing very well. Our footprint is in the middle of the U.S., and I’m thrilled to say that most of these regions are doing well economically. Inflation has put pressure on the P&L in cost of goods sold (COGS), labor, insurance, and utilities. Unfortunately, that has flowed down to guests through higher prices and fewer transactions. Taking care of our people is important to me. I’m proud that we’ve been able to provide wage growth for our employees while continuing to grow our restaurants, create opportunities, and invest in the future of the business.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? I am blessed to have three great brands that have grown significantly over the past few years. Most of our stores are in Texas, and the economic growth has been awesome. Chicken Salad Chick is an amazing brand and is growing by double digits today. Average unit volume growth for all brands has been incredible over the past three years because we operate in great markets. I really like the geographic diversity in our broad territory in the middle of the country.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? Pricing affects how we can pay our employees and what we can price based on our prime costs. We focus on controlling overhead and all costs below restaurant controllable profit. The VPs do an incredible job of managing COGS, which allows us to provide a bit more labor to meet guest service demands.

How do you forecast for your business? I first focus on cash on a daily and weekly basis and a 13-week run rate. Secondly, we plan every line item for each store every year. I use the franchisor’s forecast and apply it to my business. We apply the development pipeline and target acquisitions as they come on board. Lastly, we maintain 5% overhead.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? We use senior debt and development lines of credit (DLOC). Lately, we have started sourcing private funds from friends and family to share the wealth.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? We use national and local banks. We use different banks for our various brands because the diversity gives us the flexibility to grow quickly and to do what we want at competitive rates. It also allows us the ability to grow the brands the way we need to meet franchisor development agreements.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? We offer healthcare benefits, a 401(k), and participation in our charitable programs, which offer scholarships and a hardship fund. We also offer bonuses and profit sharing. We created a new partner program for general managers to share store profits. We try to promote from within when possible.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? We manage our overhead to 5%. We try to benchmark our pay against the local markets. We set policies based on those benchmarks, and we adjust them every year for inflation. We give generous bonuses from profits. We manage hours daily. If you manage your COGs, you have a little room to give back to your employees. We are careful to pass on costs.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? We always try to make sure we have legal employees, but changing immigration laws cause us to lose employees. The customer base has gotten aggressive, and we deal with consumer and employee lawsuits. We have faced lawsuits for things we couldn’t control. Advertisements from employment lawyers seem to target a very litigious society, which hurts businesses and causes inflation.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? We do that through bonuses, recognition awards, the Gladys Awards given out annually, and The Champions Club trip. We also have the Beating the Enemy Called Average (BECA) Cup.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? I do not currently have an exit strategy in place. I do have a succession plan to transition the business to new leaders over time and move to chairman of the board. As long as I can still spread joy, create opportunities for others, and enrich lives, I do not need or want an exit strategy. My purpose is to build a life, a company, and a business that is pleasing to God.