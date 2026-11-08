Challenge the Pros: Brad Fink on the Importance of the Franchisor-Franchisee Relationship in Recruiting

“Why is the franchisee-franchisor relationship so important in the recruiting process?”

Brad Fink

Chief Growth Officer

Christian Brothers Automotive



At Christian Brothers Automotive, we’ve spent more than four decades working to be a light in the auto service industry, and the franchisee-franchisor relationship isn’t peripheral to that mission. It is the mission made visible from the very first conversation.

Consider what makes our candidate profile unusual: More than 85% of our franchisees came to us with zero prior automotive experience. We’re not recruiting for technical knowledge. We’re recruiting for coachability, grit, culture fit, and the humility to lead a team well. Qualities like those can’t be verified on a balance sheet or a résumé. They only reveal themselves in relationship through how a candidate listens, how they respond to hard questions, and how they engage with existing franchisees during discovery. The quality of that relationship during recruiting is our most reliable signal.

Our guiding principle comes from Matthew 22:39: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” That informs how we treat our guests, our team members, and our franchisee candidates. It also means the recruiting process has to reflect the culture candidates are being invited into. We call it the “Nice Difference,” and it must show up before anyone signs anything. If we tell candidates they’re joining a family, the discovery process needs to feel like one.

There’s a practical dimension to this as well. At our Support Center in Katy, Texas, the support-to- franchisee ratio is 2:1. We make direct investments in land for new locations. We split net profits rather than net sales, so our success is genuinely tied to theirs. That level of commitment only works when both sides enter the relationship with full transparency and shared values. The recruiting process is where that alignment gets established or doesn’t. A mismatched franchisee isn’t just a business problem; in a faith-driven brand, it’s a culture problem that ripples outward into the community.

At the end of the day, we’re inviting someone into a long-term partnership built on trust, shared purpose, and care for one another. Getting the relationship right from the very beginning is what makes everything that follows possible.