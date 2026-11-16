"Why is the franchisee-franchisor relationship so important in the recruiting process?"

Craig Dunaway

Chief Operating Officer

Penn Station Sandwiches

The franchisor-franchisee relationship is one of the most important factors in the success of a franchise system because, at its core, it’s all about communication. Like any strong relationship, whether it’s between a parent and child, husband and wife, or business partners, strong communication equates to a trusting relationship.

At Penn Station Sandwiches, 99% of our stores are franchisee-owned. We are committed to the success of our owners and, ultimately, the brand. Our franchisees know that. As leaders, we sometimes must make unpopular yet strategic decisions for the greater good. We respect our franchisees and clearly communicate these decisions and tell them the why. We tell them they may not agree with all of our decisions, but those decisions are made not from a micro perspective, but from a macro perspective. That’s the key. We are thoughtfully supporting the long-term success of the system. But we take it a next step and invite feedback.

We’ve found that one of the best ways to give them a voice is through the franchisee advisory council. This format allows franchisees to provide input and share feedback as stakeholders who are invested in the brand’s success.

As a franchisor, it’s also important to address concerns quickly and directly. Some conversations are better held over the phone or face-to-face rather than through emails or text messages, where tone and intent can easily be misunderstood. Strong relationships are built through real conversations, especially when challenges arise.

Sugarcoating problems or avoiding difficult conversations is one of the fastest ways to damage a relationship. The truth may not always be easy to hear, but it’s far better than leaving issues unaddressed. Franchisees respect honesty, transparency, and leaders who are willing to tackle challenges head-on.

We carry these same values with our potential candidates in the recruiting process. We don’t just talk the talk. We walk the walk. We want them to understand before they make this large investment that we are always going to be truthful and transparent because anything less is not who we are.

Our business is not sandwiches first; it’s people first. Whether we’re talking to a prospective franchisee in the recruiting process or a long-time owner, one thing is for certain: We establish a strong foundation with a relationship built through effective communication and transparency, building a trust that’s kept us in business for more than 40 years.