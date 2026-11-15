 Challenge the Pros: Michael Keller on the Importance of the Franchisor-Franchisee Relationship in Recruiting
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Challenge the Pros: Michael Keller on the Importance of the Franchisor-Franchisee Relationship in Recruiting

By: Michael Keller | 677 Reads | 5 Shares Add Franchising.com
Featured in: Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2026

Challenge the Pros: Michael Keller on the Importance of the Franchisor-Franchisee Relationship in Recruiting

“Why is the franchisee-franchisor relationship so important in the recruiting process?”

Michael Keller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The franchisee-franchisor relationship is critical in the recruiting process because a prospective franchisee is not only making a strategic and financial decision. They are also making a relationship decision.

If I were a franchisee prospect, I would want to know that I would be treated with respect, that I could trust the franchisor, and that there would be open communication on both sides. Those expectations are not complicated, but they matter deeply. In many ways, they come down to basic human decency.

By the time a prospect reaches discovery day, they should have a strong sense of whether the potential exists for a productive, respectful, and honest relationship with the franchisor. If they do, that becomes central to their decision-making process and can become a real recruiting ad-vantage for the brand.

A good franchisor should understand that recruiting is not just about proving the strength of the business model. It is also about showing the prospect what kind of partner they can expect the franchisor to be.

"If I were a franchisee prospect, I would want to know that I would be treated with respect, that I could trust the franchisor, and that there would be open communication on both sides.”

Published: November 15th, 2026

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Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2026
Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2026

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