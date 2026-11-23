Artificial intelligence and advanced technology are transforming restaurant operations, giving owners new tools to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and make smarter business decisions. The ability to analyze data in real time is helping operators streamline processes, anticipate customer demand, and better manage costs. Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees how they are leveraging the latest technology, including dynamic pricing, predictive ordering, and AI-driven demand forecasting, to optimize their operations and drive profitability.

Franchisees are embracing these technologies at varying levels, with some still exploring their potential while others have already integrated them into their daily operations. AI-driven demand forecasting may offer one of the greatest benefits for restaurant owners by using artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to anticipate customer demand more accurately. With access to more comprehensive data and reliable projections, operators can make better-informed decisions about inventory, staffing, and food preparation, helping minimize forecasting errors and improve overall profitability.

Predictive ordering uses data and artificial intelligence to anticipate future demand and recommend inventory purchases. By analyzing factors such as historical sales, seasonal trends, and weather forecasts, the technology helps restaurant operators more accurately predict their inventory needs over a given period. Beyond reducing food waste, predictive ordering can improve inventory management, streamline food production, and optimize employee scheduling, ultimately helping operators control costs and increase efficiency.

Dynamic pricing can give restaurant operators a competitive advantage by allowing them to adjust prices in real time based on factors such as customer demand, time of day, and competitor pricing. However, the strategy also carries the risk of customer pushback, particularly if price fluctuations are perceived as unfair or unpredictable. Despite these potential challenges, AI-powered tools provide franchisees with access to more comprehensive data and actionable insights, enabling them to make smarter, more informed decisions and improve operational efficiency across their restaurant portfolios.

In this week’s Franchisee Bytes section, we asked multi-unit franchisees to share their guilty pleasures, which may be a fitting topic heading into Thanksgiving. The holiday weekend offers a perfect opportunity to indulge in a favorite meal or sweet treat, unwind with a binge-worthy TV show, or enjoy a little extra downtime. From simple indulgences to occasional splurges, see below for the guilty pleasures these multi-unit franchisees admit to enjoying when they have a chance to treat themselves.

Sam Cleavanger

Company: Cleavanger Enterprise LLC

Brands: 3 Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Years in Franchising: 4

AI is already woven into how we operate, through scheduling, forecasting, ordering, social media, community outreach, and more. There is no question that anyone not actively incorporating these tools into their business will fall behind.

That said, there's still a lot of runway. I'd personally like to go deeper on dynamic pricing and demand forecasting specifically. I think the franchise industry as a whole would benefit from more knowledge-sharing at the operator level. They would hear directly from the leaders who are using these tools most effectively and exactly how they're doing it. The technology is there. The playbook is still being written.

Chris Benner

Company: Trident Burgers

Brands: 39 Captain D’s, 8 Slim Chickens, 6 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Years in Franchising: 19

I think technology has tremendous potential to help restaurant operators make more informed decisions, particularly when managing multiple locations across different markets.

Tools that improve demand forecasting, inventory management, and labor scheduling could help us operate more efficiently while reducing waste and maintaining consistency. The key is making sure the technology solves a real operational challenge rather than introducing complexity for restaurant teams.

From my perspective, technology should support the people running our restaurants and help us deliver a better guest experience. That's where I see the greatest opportunity as these tools continue to evolve.

Max Mukaddam

Company: Canary Enterprises, LLC

Brands: 5 Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Years in Franchising: 12

I spent much of my career in investment banking working on trading platforms, so I naturally pay attention to how data can help run a business. At Keke’s, we have about seven and a half hours to get the day’s sales. If we don’t have enough people on a Sunday morning or run out of something customers want, that’s lost business. We also do significant sales through takeout and delivery, which adds another layer of staffing and food prep. I’d like to see technology do a better job of helping us predict those rushes and prepare for them.

Dynamic pricing is a different story. We’re a family breakfast restaurant, and I don’t want customers paying more just because they decided to come in on a Sunday.

Lisa Tillman

Company: HM Sunshine, LLC

Brands: 4 Huey Magoo’s

Years in Franchising: 10

I am unaware of specific plans at this time, but I am sure we will be moving towards one or all of them in the future. Our particular franchisee group in Huey’s is very hands-on and makes corrective adjustments as needed manually.

Franchisee Bytes

What is your guilty pleasure?

Good bourbon and a great cigar.

-Alex Anthraper, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Anthraper Restaurants, No. of units: 22 IHOP, 1 Applebee's

Cakes and cookies. I love baking. I used to love making Nestlé Toll House cookies for my mom and dad.

-Wade Oney, President, Bam-Bam Pizza Inc., 96 Papa Johns, 8 Qdoba, 8 Starbucks

Probably disappearing into a good sci-fi series. When I have some downtime, that’s one of my favorite ways to unplug.

-Alex Mortensen, Owner/Managing Partner, M3CG Holdings, 133 Planet Fitness, 8 Crisp & Green, 3 Valenti Salon & Spa

Traveling because seeing the world, experiencing new cultures, and enjoying new adventures help recharge the batteries.

-Brian Bailey, CEO, Team Bailey, 160 Domino's

Acai bowls with extra granola and Nutella, always.

-Misha Punwani, Multi-Unit Franchise Owner, 16 Playa Bowls

Sitting on the beach and relaxing.

-Matt Davis, President, The Davis Restaurant Group dba the Honey Baked Ham Co., 22 Honey Baked Ham

I love to be the best-smelling person in any room.

-Shak Patel, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Breaking Bread LLC, 6 Potbelly, 1 The Halal Guys

A flurry from one of those small, old-school Midwest ice cream shops that only open four months a year.

-Salem Najjar, SERVE Hospitality Group, 32 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 11 7 Brew