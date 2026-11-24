This year’s Innovation Award winners at the Franchise Growth & Marketing Conference showcased some of the industry’s smartest advances in marketing, technology, and operations, proving that even the most established brands continue to innovate. But a brief look at many of the brands that just began franchising this year shows that the laboratory of the franchise marketplace is producing a variety of new ideas—often without a robot, app, or AI tool in sight.

One of the most fun-sounding new concepts is the Game Show Studio. The business transforms the excitement of being a contestant on a television game show into a repeatable, interactive entertainment experience. The games themselves aren’t new, but the way the experience is packaged and delivered is. It’s a reminder that innovation can be as much about creating a memorable customer experience as it is about developing new technology.

In fact, many new franchise concepts are focused on finding creative ways to meet customer needs. Backyard PE (physical education, presumably, not private equity) turns children’s parties, camps, and community events into organized, professionally managed activity experiences. Moves for Seniors helps customers navigate not only the physical act of moving, but also the downsizing, organizing, and transition challenges that often accompany major life changes. New U Women’s Clinic & Aesthetics and P3 Recovery similarly bring multiple related services together under one roof, creating more complete solutions for their customers.

Some concepts are broadening their offerings to capture more customer needs and create additional revenue opportunities. Pet-care concept Mo’Tail & Spaw combines grooming, daycare, boarding, memberships, retail sales, and transportation services in a single business model. Similar one-stop-shop approaches are appearing throughout wellness, beauty, and service sectors.

At the same time, others are taking the opposite approach and becoming highly specialized. Dakota Bedbug Detection focuses on a single tiny niche. Flagship Maritime concentrates on maritime training and licensing. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao has built its identity around a distinctive culinary specialty. While the approaches differ, the goal is the same: creating a business that stands out in a competitive marketplace.

My favorite new idea is less focused on the business and more on the community. Recently, Shipley Donuts announced a nonprofit franchise arrangement in South Dallas designed to generate jobs, support neighborhood programs, and contribute to local economic development by donating a portion of its revenue. While this model may not become widespread, it’s nice to see from time to time.

As we celebrate this year’s Innovation Award winners, it’s worth remembering that innovation rarely comes in a single form. Sometimes, it’s a new customer experience. Sometimes, it’s a new business model. Sometimes it’s a better way to solve a customer’s problem. And occasionally, it’s a new way to strengthen a community.

The common thread is simple. Innovation is about creating value. The brands that find new ways to do that for customers, franchisees, and communities alike are the ones helping shape the future of franchising.

As COO of FRANdata, Paul Wilbur is instrumental in building the research and consulting framework at FRANdata. He plays an integral role in the strategic development of FRANdata’s suite of franchise solutions. Nearly a 20-year veteran at the company, he is the franchise business model expert and plays a key role in fostering strategic advisory relationships with some of FRANdata’s biggest clients.