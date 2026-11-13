A Full Fall for Franchising: Now is the Time to Build Momentum for the Year Ahead

Fall can feel like a whirlwind in franchising, from a jam-packed events schedule to year-end deadlines and holiday promotions. This year is no exception, especially as we charge forward to push for passage of the American Franchise Act.

Over the next several months, our community will have gathered in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. And before we know it, we will be together again in Las Vegas. Each gathering serves a different purpose, but all of them advance the same mission: to protect, enhance, and promote a business model that creates opportunity for millions of Americans.

We began in Washington, D.C., with one of the most consequential IFA Advocacy Summits yet.

From Sept. 14–16, franchise advocates descended on the nation’s capital to meet directly with lawmakers to make the final push for the American Franchise Act. Hundreds of franchisees were in town to share the story of franchising. The bipartisan American Franchise Act would provide certainty around the joint-employer standard and protect the independence at the heart of the franchise relationship. IFA members made the case better than ever that this year is our window to move this legislation forward to provide long-term stability to our business model after a decade of policy threats.

Gathering in person at the Advocacy Summit matters. Policymakers may hear statistics and policy arguments from IFA, but nothing is more powerful than hearing directly from franchise owners about the people they employ, the investments they make, and the communities they serve. Those personal stories remain our greatest advocacy tools, and we will continue to lean on them until the bill is signed into law.

But our work this fall extended well beyond Washington.

Later in September, the IFA World Franchise Show returned to Fort Lauderdale, bringing franchise brands and prospective owners together under one roof. The event is an important reminder that, even as we work to protect the franchise model, we must also continue to grow it. The enthusiasm for franchising and business ownership is real with record-breaking attendance from prospective franchisees. This second annual event introduces more people to business ownership, helping strong brands find the right franchisees and ensuring that the next generation of entrepreneurs sees franchising as a path open to them.

IFA and the Franchise Update Media team also hosted franchise leaders in Atlanta for the Franchise Leadership and Development Conference to exchange the strategies and ideas that drive franchise development while strengthening the relationships that make growth possible.

The IFA franchise event calendar will culminate in November, when we head to Nashville for two important IFA events. The Emerging Franchisor Conference will once again bring together founders and leaders working through the challenges of building and scaling a franchise system. Some of the best and the brightest will share their wisdom with those getting started.

Immediately afterward, we will launch IFA SCALE. This new event reflects a trend we are seeing throughout franchising: growing interest from investors and private equity firms in the future of the business model. SCALE will bring franchise leaders and the investment community together for candid conversations about capital, responsible growth, and franchising’s future.

And then, somehow, it will be time to turn our attention to Las Vegas.

In February, thousands of us will gather for the IFA27 Annual Convention. It remains the one event where the entire franchise community, including franchisees, franchisors, suppliers, and leaders from brands of every size and sector, comes together to learn from one another and consider what comes next.

These events deserve attention because they reflect the strength and breadth of our community. Our mission remains the same, whether we are walking the halls of Congress, connecting an aspiring entrepreneur with a franchise opportunity, helping an emerging brand grow responsibly, or bringing thousands of franchise professionals together.

Our job is to ensure that franchising remains one of America’s best pathways to business ownership and entrepreneurship both today and for generations to come.

There is plenty of work ahead of us this fall. I look forward to seeing you along the way.

Matt Haller is president and CEO of the International Franchise Association.