Embracing Advocacy: The Part Of Giving Back You Don't Get Credit For

Last time, I wrote that networking only works when it flows both ways and that the further I’ve come, the more time I spend giving back. I meant mentoring: taking the call from the operator who is considering their first unit and sharing numbers with them that I didn’t have to share.

In September Washington, D.C., I learned there’s a version of giving back where you never meet the person you helped.

I was at the IFA Advocacy Summit, the largest in the association’s history. More than 500 people from across franchising spent three days in Washington and on Capitol Hill instead of at their businesses. What struck me wasn’t the size of the crowd; it was who was in it.

I expected franchisors. Brand leaders show up for this kind of thing; it’s part of the job. What I didn’t expect was how many franchisees were standing next to them. Owners of three units. Owners of 30. People closed a gap in their week, left their teams, and flew to Washington to sit across from a member of Congress, or their staff, and explain what franchisees actually do for a living.

Here’s the part I keep thinking about: Almost none of them needed to be there. They’re established. They’ve already built the thing. Whatever comes out of their lobbying efforts lands hardest on the person who hasn’t bought their first unit yet, and that person had no idea anyone was in the room fighting for them.

That’s the highest form of giving—no introduction, no thank-you note, and no relationship on the other end of it.

I grew up in this industry. My dad built a brand inside a model that worked, and I’ve spent my career building inside that same model. It never occurred to me until last week that the model arrived in working order because people before us kept it that way. Somebody paid that bill. I just never got the invoice.

The ask in Washington was the American Franchise Act. The joint-employer standard has changed four times since 2015, and every change costs us. When the line blurs, franchisors pull back on training and support out of legal fear, and franchisees lose exactly the help they signed up for. The bill draws one clear line: A franchisor can be determined to be a joint employer with its franchisee only when it actually exercises direct control of the terms of employment of its franchisees’ employees. That’s it. It’s bipartisan, bicameral, and backed by more than 100 business organizations—not a partisan idea, a clarity idea.

So, here’s what I’m asking.

If the American Franchise Act hasn’t crossed your desk, make it your business. Call your representative. IFA has made it easy.

And save the date for the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, April 27–30, 2027, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Come ready to share what you know and learn what you don’t. That’s still the deal. But bring something for the operator three rows back who can’t pay you for it yet.

That’s the part nobody sees. It’s the part that matters.

Nicholas Marco

2027 MUFC Chair