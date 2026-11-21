Name: Alex Mortensen

Title: Owner/Managing Partner

Company: M3CG Holdings

No. of units: 133 Planet Fitness, 8 Crisp & Green, 3 Valenti Salon & Spa

Age: 46

Family: Wife, Kim, and four children: Lucia, 15, Elia, 14, Decker, 12, and Banx, 3

Years in franchising: 18

Years in current position: 6

Alex Mortensen has been building businesses since he was 17, when he started his own construction company. He later turned that entrepreneurial drive to franchising, growing his first brand to more than 100 locations. Now, he’s starting over with a new concept, bringing the same hands-on approach to his next act in franchising.

Mortensen got an early education in entrepreneurship by handling sales, managing projects, and hiring employees for his construction company while still in high school and college. After graduation, he moved into sales and marketing for a Fortune 500 company and built a successful career. But after several years, he found himself wanting to run a business again and be his own boss. He turned to franchising, but the timing could have been better. He admits that starting over at a young age in the middle of the recession came with plenty of stress.

“There was some heartburn associated with that decision,” Mortensen recalls. “My wife and I were young, and we didn’t have any kids, so that helped. There was never going to be a better time to do it. There was definitely some risk, but I felt very confident I could make it work. I had to walk away from a strong paycheck and all the benefits that come with that, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

Mortensen and his partner opened their first Planet Fitness studio in 2009 and steadily expanded their footprint over the next eight years. At that point, they needed to decide whether to keep adding two to four units per year or partner with private equity to supercharge their growth. They chose the latter, found the right partner, and invested in stronger operational and reporting systems. Over the next seven years, they quadrupled their studio count.

Once the group surpassed 100 locations, Mortensen stepped away from the day-to-day operations to pursue new ventures and apply what he had learned to his next chapter. That led him to Crisp & Green, a fast-casual dining concept known for its chef-crafted, healthy menu options, including salads, grain bowls, and smoothies.

“It comes back to my entrepreneurial roots,” Mortensen says. “When you manage a system of that size and scale and you create the teams, systems, and processes to support that growth, your involvement in the day-to-day operations diminishes. I enjoy building the business from the ground up. Although we had a great run with Planet Fitness and I enjoyed every minute of that, this gave me the opportunity to recreate that success with another brand.”

Mortensen is once again embracing the energy and challenges of being on the ground floor of a growing brand. He remains hands-on in site selection, construction, marketing, and store openings, giving him a front-row seat to every stage of growth. Today, he operates eight Crisp & Green restaurants with another eight in development. He also owns three Valenti Salon & Spa studios. That’s on top of the group’s more than 130 Planet Fitness locations, which make it the fifth-largest franchise group in the brand’s system. While the brands operate in different segments, Mortensen says the three have a natural connection of fitness, nutrition, and wellness.

Mortensen sees parallels between the business today and the early days of his franchise ownership. While he doesn’t expect to replicate the explosive system-wide growth Planet Fitness experienced 15 years ago, he’s focused on building a sustainable, profitable business with Crisp & Green. Regardless of the pace of expansion, Mortensen’s fingerprints will be evident across every aspect of the franchise’s operations and development.

Personal

First job: My first paid job was as a bag boy at a Thriftway grocery store, but my first meaningful business experience came from working in construction and building fences when I was 17. I turned those skills into my first company. I built fences, barns, and other construction projects. I hired employees and managed jobs. That was really my first taste of entrepreneurship and where I realized I eventually wanted to own and operate businesses.

Formative influences/events: Early entrepreneurship was probably the biggest influence. Starting a small construction company taught me at a young age that I liked the combination of risk, independence, and accountability that comes with owning a business. My time in corporate America was equally formative. I worked for Newell Rubbermaid and moved through several roles and divisions. I had good opportunities and a clear career path, but I also watched very successful people work incredible hours, travel constantly, and struggle to balance their careers with their families. I realized that wasn’t the path I wanted for myself.

Key accomplishments: Building businesses and teams across multiple industries and brands. I’m proud of the growth and financial success we’ve achieved, but I’m probably most proud of creating organizations that provide careers and opportunities for hundreds of people.

Biggest current challenge: Scaling without losing the entrepreneurial mindset and operating discipline that made us successful. As the organization gets larger, we need more structure and systems, but I never want bureaucracy to replace speed, accountability, and good judgment.

Next big goal: Continue building a diversified multi-brand operating platform with the people, technology, systems, and capital structure capable of supporting significant additional growth.

First turning point in your career: Opening our first Planet Fitness in Fargo, North Dakota. I was 28 years old and working for a Fortune 500 company and on a good career path. My founding partner and I had the opportunity to buy into Planet Fitness, and it was a massive financial risk for us. We didn’t have a lot of money and essentially put all our chips on the table. Plenty of people around me thought it was a bad idea. I moved from Connecticut to Minneapolis, and we committed to opening Fargo. That was really the stake-in-the-ground moment where I decided to bet on myself and see where entrepreneurship could take us.

Best business decision: Taking that first entrepreneurial risk and then learning over time to surround myself with talented people. As we’ve grown, one of the biggest evolutions has been moving from trying to solve every problem myself to building teams and systems that can solve problems without me.

Hardest lesson learned: Problems rarely improve by ignoring them. Whether it’s a person, location, strategy, or investment, when you know something isn’t working, delaying the difficult decision usually makes it more expensive and more painful.

Work week: There isn’t really a traditional work week. I stay very connected to our businesses, but I try to focus my time where I can have the greatest impact: strategy, capital allocation, growth, leadership, and solving significant operating issues. With four young kids and their activities, I’ve also become increasingly protective of my time.

Exercise/workout: Fitness has always been a big part of my life. I was a college athlete and still strength train several days a week along with conditioning and cardio. I also love mountain biking and wake surfing when I get the opportunity.

Best advice you ever got: Keep it simple and follow the passion. If I can’t explain an opportunity simply, understand how it’s going to work, or don’t feel genuinely passionate about the business, it’s probably a pass. That filter has helped keep me grounded and avoid taking unnecessary risk.

What’s your passion in business? Building. I enjoy finding an opportunity, understanding the economics, putting the right people around it, and turning it into a successful operating business. I’m also drawn to businesses I personally believe in. Planet Fitness connected with my lifelong interest in fitness and the idea of making exercise accessible to people who weren’t traditional gym users. Crisp & Green is an extension of that by making healthy food convenient, approachable, and something people enjoy eating.

How do you balance life and work? You need to be intentional about it. With four kids, family is a major priority, and time becomes incredibly valuable. I work hard and stay very engaged in our businesses, but I also try to protect time for my family, fitness, travel, and the things I enjoy outside of work. I’ve seen what happens when career consumes everything else, and that’s never been the definition of success I wanted for myself.

Guilty pleasure: Probably disappearing into a good sci-fi series. When I have some downtime, that’s one of my favorite ways to unplug.

Favorite book: Red Rising by Pierce Brown and Outlive by Peter Attia. I have a broad reading interest from science fiction to history and big-picture nonfiction. I like books that either tell a great story or make me think differently about where we’ve been and where we’re going.

Favorite movie: “Braveheart” and “Gladiator.” I’m a product of the 1990s, and those big, epic movies have always stuck with me.

What do most people not know about you? I’m probably more of a sci-fi and futurist nerd than people would expect. I spend a lot of time reading and thinking about what the world might look like five, 10, or 20 years from now. I consider how AI and AGI, technology, health, and longevity will change the way we live and work.

Pet peeve: Lack of accountability. Mistakes happen. What frustrates me is when someone recognizes a problem and doesn’t take ownership of it or waits for somebody else to solve it.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Like a lot of kids, I wanted to be a professional baseball player. By high school, though, that started evolving into a desire to eventually own my own business. I didn’t necessarily know what the business would be, but I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur and be my own boss.

Last vacation: Family vacations are a priority. We spend a lot of time in Scottsdale, Arizona, relaxing by a pool, hiking, or mountain biking, and just enjoying uninterrupted time together as a family.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Phil Jackson. How he managed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O’Neal, and all those personalities while building championship teams fascinates me. As a business grows, success becomes less about what you can accomplish individually and more about your ability to put the right people together and get them moving in the same direction. I’d love to pick his brain about how he did that.

Management

Business philosophy: Keep things simple, invest in businesses you believe in, surround yourself with great people, and stay disciplined about the economics. Growth by itself isn’t the goal. Sustainable and profitable growth is.

Management method or style: Direct, collaborative, and data driven. I like giving strong leaders autonomy, but that comes with accountability. I want people to challenge assumptions, bring ideas forward, and make decisions. Ultimately, though, we need measurable results.

Greatest challenge: Maintaining consistency as you scale. Adding locations is relatively easy compared with building the leadership, culture, systems, and processes required to operate them exceptionally well.

How do others describe you? Competitive, entrepreneurial, direct, analytical, demanding but fair, and always looking for a better way to do something.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? I’ve never really had a traditional mentor relationship. In some ways, I wish I had. What I’ve tried to do instead is learn from a lot of smart people I’ve had the opportunity to be around, whether it is partners, private equity professionals, operators, or other business owners. I’ve learned a tremendous amount simply by watching how successful people approach problems, make difficult decisions, and lead through challenging situations. I’ve probably borrowed pieces from dozens of people rather than having one person I would identify as my mentor.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Spend more time working on the business rather than getting pulled into issues that should ultimately be solved elsewhere in the organization. As you scale, that’s an important discipline.

How do you give your team room to innovate and experiment? I want people to bring solutions, not just problems. We give leaders room to test ideas when there’s a clear hypothesis, reasonable downside protection, and a way to measure whether it worked. Not every idea will succeed, and that’s okay if we’re learning quickly.

How close are you to operations? Very close. As we’ve grown, I’ve intentionally moved away from managing day-to-day operations, but I remain deeply involved in financial performance, development, marketing, major people decisions, and strategic initiatives. I want enough visibility to understand what’s really happening without becoming the person who needs to make every decision.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? First, a strong, differentiated brand and a clear strategy for keeping it relevant. Second, an operating system that allows franchisees to consistently deliver the brand promise while generating attractive unit-level economics.

What do you need from vendors? Reliability, transparency, competitive economics, and partnership. The best vendors understand our business and proactively help us solve problems rather than simply selling us something.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? Absolutely. Consumers are more selective about where they spend discretionary dollars, so marketing needs to work harder. We’re increasingly focused on measurable customer acquisition and retention, loyalty, local-store marketing, and promotions that create traffic without unnecessarily discounting the brand.

How is social media affecting your business? It has made every location and every customer experience more transparent. A great, or poor, experience can reach thousands of people immediately. That’s challenging, but it’s also an incredible opportunity. Great operators can turn customers into advocates at a scale that wasn’t possible 15 years ago.

In what ways are you using technology (like AI) to manage your business? Aggressively. We’re working to integrate AI and automation across accounting, financial reporting, HR, marketing, labor management, forecasting, vendor analysis, and administrative workflows. I believe AI will fundamentally change the economics of multi-unit operations. It should allow relatively small support teams to manage much larger organizations while giving operators better and faster information to make decisions.

How do you hire and fire? Hire carefully enough to understand whether someone fits the culture and has the ability to succeed. Then give them clear expectations, support, and the tools to perform. If someone isn’t succeeding, communicate directly and give them a fair opportunity to improve. When it becomes clear the fit isn’t right, make the decision.

How do you train and retain? People stay when they see opportunity, feel valued, understand what’s expected of them, and believe they’re part of something successful. Training shouldn’t just teach someone today’s job; it should help prepare them for their next one.

How do you deal with problem employees? Directly and quickly. First, determine whether the issue is clarity, training, capability, or willingness. The first three can often be fixed. The last one usually can’t.

Fastest way into your doghouse: Lack of integrity or accountability. I can tolerate mistakes. I have very little tolerance for hiding them or blaming somebody else.

Bottom Line

Goals over the next year: Continue growing the restaurant portfolio, add new locations, improve same-store performance and profitability across the existing portfolio, and continue building the centralized leadership and infrastructure necessary to support a significantly larger organization.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? Revenue matters, but revenue alone isn’t a particularly good measurement of success. We look at same-store sales, unit-level EBITDA, cash flow, return on invested capital, new-unit performance, employee retention, customer satisfaction, and the strength of our leadership pipeline.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? Five years from now, I want a significantly larger, diversified multi-brand organization with professional leadership and centralized infrastructure that allows us to continue scaling efficiently. Ten years out, I want the organization to have enough depth that its success isn’t dependent on any one individual, including me. That gives us the flexibility to continue owning and compounding, bring in partners, and recapitalize or monetize investments when the timing makes sense.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Yes. Diversification is intentional. Different brands, industries, and consumer segments have different economic cycles and growth characteristics. At the same time, there are significant efficiencies in sharing leadership, accounting, HR, technology, marketing, real estate expertise, and other infrastructure across businesses.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? Consumers are increasingly value-conscious while virtually every major operating expense (labor, healthcare, insurance, occupancy, construction, and food) has increased. That creates pressure from both directions. Operators have to deliver greater value to customers while becoming more efficient internally.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? It varies considerably by market. We operate across multiple states and communities, so we see very different dynamics. Strong population and household growth creates opportunity, but even growing markets have become more competitive for employees, real estate, and consumer spending.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? They make discipline more important. We stress-test new investments, watch labor and margins closely, and continually evaluate pricing and capital deployment. A tougher environment doesn’t necessarily mean stop growing; it means being more selective about where and how you grow.

How do you forecast for your business? We combine historical performance, current trends, unit-level operating data, budgets, development pipelines, and scenario analysis. Increasingly, we’re looking at how technology and AI can improve forecasting and help identify variances and opportunities earlier.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? The right answer depends on the investment. We’ve generally favored traditional banking relationships and internally generated capital where possible because they provide attractive economics while allowing us to retain control and participate fully in the upside.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? We’ve had experience with private equity and have worked extensively with banking partners. I evaluate capital on much more than rate. Flexibility, certainty of execution, structure, relationship, and the capital partner’s understanding of our business can be equally important. We’re open to different forms of institutional capital when the structure and strategic objectives make sense, but capital should enable the strategy rather than dictate it.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? We continue investing in compensation, benefits, training, development, technology, and career opportunities. As we’ve grown, we’ve also become more intentional about building systems that make us a better and more consistent employer. Ultimately, I want people to see an opportunity to build a career with us, not simply have a job.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? You can’t simply cut your way through wage and benefit inflation. We focus heavily on productivity, scheduling, labor deployment, technology, automation, and employee retention. The goal is to become more productive while remaining competitive as an employer.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? Employment regulations, healthcare requirements, wage and tip laws, food safety, permitting, zoning, and construction requirements all affect our businesses. As we’ve grown, we’ve had to become more sophisticated about compliance and build that expertise into the organization rather than treating it as an afterthought.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? Compensation matters, but so do opportunity and responsibility. Our strongest performers should see a clear connection between exceptional performance and increased compensation, advancement, autonomy, and the opportunity to participate in the organization’s growth.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? I don’t think about an exit as a specific date. I think about building valuable, transferable businesses. If we create strong brands, sustainable cash flow, professional management, and scalable systems, we’ll have multiple options. We’ll continue owning and compounding, bring in strategic or financial partners, recapitalize, or sell individual businesses when it makes sense.