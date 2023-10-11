3 founding franchisees to open self-defense centers

Founding franchisees committed to opening three United Defense Tactical firearms and self-defense training centers in California.

Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz are one of United Defense Tactical’s first franchisees, with their Los Angeles County training center opening this winter. After a random physical attack on the way to Stephanie’s birthday celebration, the couple decided to sign up for self-defense courses.

“This incident opened our eyes to the harsh reality that we were not prepared for this to happen,” Elyas Peshtaz said. “We decided it was time to learn about self-defense, and we fell in love with the entire curriculum and business model of United Defense Tactical.”

Paul Davis has been a member of United Defense Tactical for two years and is opening his center in Long Beach. As he has progressed through the curriculum, he has seen the demand for training and creating more responsible firearms owners.

“I want to create a sense of community within my members,” Davis said, “and really teach them how to protect themselves.”

Ray Bowers is another founding franchisee. He will open a center in Murrieta. “I think it’s an important business to bring to my community,” he said, “and I’m excited about being able to help people defend themselves.”

Wes Fox, founder and chief instructor, opened the first United Defense Tactical in Costa Mesa when he realized there was a lack of self-defense training centers on the market. “My goal has always been to help keep as many people safe as possible,” Fox said.