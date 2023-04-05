 54-Unit Sport Clips Operator will Open 10 Eggs Up Grill Locations
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

54-Unit Sport Clips Operator will Open 10 Eggs Up Grill Locations

By: Kerry Pipes | 1,853 Reads | 5 Shares

54-Unit Sport Clips Operator will Open 10 Eggs Up Grill Locations

Multi-brand franchisee partners Tony and Brigitte Bartley Sawyer have just signed a development agreement to open 10 Eggs Up Grill locations in Virginia markets. The couple operates as the largest Sport Clips franchisee in the system with 54 locations in the Southeast and has licenses to open two Urban Air Adventure Parks and two Snapology locations.

“When looking for our next venture, we knew we only wanted to work with a concept that has a great product and great people, and Eggs Up Grill has both,” said Tony Sawyer. “What truly stood out to us was the leadership. They really care about franchisee success, which is why the brand is number one in its category.”

The Sawyer’s deal will see them open 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in the Hampton Roads area, including the metropolitan areas of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Newport News, Virginia. The Sawyers intend to open their first Eggs Up Grill location in late 2023.

Published: April 5th, 2023

Share this Feature

The Human Bean
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Human Bean
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Human Bean
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Teriyaki Madness
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Dogtopia
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Pancheros Mexican Grill
Owning your own Pancheros restaurant is a chance to start a business without starting from scratch.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Hungry Howie's Pizza
Hungry Howie's is currently EXPANDING! Top Markets are available for single or multiple unit development. Get the EDGE over the competition with...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters