54-Unit Sport Clips Operator will Open 10 Eggs Up Grill Locations

Multi-brand franchisee partners Tony and Brigitte Bartley Sawyer have just signed a development agreement to open 10 Eggs Up Grill locations in Virginia markets. The couple operates as the largest Sport Clips franchisee in the system with 54 locations in the Southeast and has licenses to open two Urban Air Adventure Parks and two Snapology locations.

“When looking for our next venture, we knew we only wanted to work with a concept that has a great product and great people, and Eggs Up Grill has both,” said Tony Sawyer. “What truly stood out to us was the leadership. They really care about franchisee success, which is why the brand is number one in its category.”

The Sawyer’s deal will see them open 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in the Hampton Roads area, including the metropolitan areas of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Newport News, Virginia. The Sawyers intend to open their first Eggs Up Grill location in late 2023.