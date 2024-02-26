57% of consumers adopt mobile payments

Numerator tracks purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. Its 2024 Visions Report provides forward-looking insight into U.S. consumer trends for the year to come:

More than half (56%) of the U.S. population uses mobile payments when shopping (e.g. Apple Pay or Samsung Pay).

Mobile payments and downloadable content witnessed the most significant growth, increasing by 10 and 6 percentage points year over year, respectively. Click & Collect (+4pp, 48%) and Buy Now, Pay Later (+4pp, 26%) also made significant gains.

Consumers are most likely to consider AI shopping technologies, such as price comparison tools (58% of consumers), clothing size recommendations based on weight and height measurements (35%), and virtual try-ons showing what consumers look like with the product on (31%).

Accelerate tech innovation carefully. From promotions to consumers, 2024 is continuing to be a year for further technological innovation looking to impact how people shop and consume.

Be proactive with retail change. As retailers fight for lower prices to appeal to consumer demands, private labels are emerging as a winning solution often at the expense of established brands. However, macro trends—from mergers and acquisitions to shifts in mobility—could pose challenges for specific retail channels.

Consumers are switching to private-label options to enhance affordability. Notable contributors to the growth in private-label unit share include Great Value (+1.3B units vs YA), Aldi (+188M), Kirkland Signature (+140M), Bowl & Basket (+130M), and Trader Joe's (+129M).

Kroger and Albertsons are both grappling with dollar share losses in total CPG (30bps and 16bps, respectively) as they await the FTC decision on their merger.

Rite Aid's Chapter 11 filing presents the opportunity for regional grocers and drug stores to absorb Rite Aid's consolidation in key markets, including Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia, which totals $3 billion in spending.

Three in 10 households own only one car in the U.S. (+3pp). Consumers with fewer vehicles could shift away from C-store spending.

As global shipping logistics become more affordable, global retailers such as Temu will become potential online market share threats. In fact, Temu shoppers' general merchandise share of wallet online is two times larger compared to total U.S.

