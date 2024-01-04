5 HR Pros on Employee Recruitment and Retention Trends for 2024

HR Brew asked five HR and hiring leaders what they think will be the biggest trends in recruitment and retention trends this year: Monigo Saygbay-Hallie, Chief People Officer at Checkers & Rally’s; Sherri Manning, Chief People Officer at Olo; Kerry Norman, EVP of Operations at CHG Healthcare; Carolyn Roach, Chief HR Officer at XPO; and Jeri Hawthorne, Chief HR Officer at Aflac.

Their responses touched on creating a culture where people feel valued (and stay); the impact of AI on the workforce; the need to be more agile and nimble in recruiting and staffing approaches; pay transparency; and the ongoing tension between working from home (WFH) pushing up against return to office (RTO) mandates.To read the full observations from each of these HR pros, visit HR Brew.