5 Steps To Creating an Employee-Led Culture Team

I remember facilitating my very first culture team meeting. It was at a company that desired to increase their engagement, gain buy-in from their employees, cultivate change, and just improve. I remember one gentleman who sat with his arms crossed, looking distant and shut off. I could tell by his body language and how he interacted that he thought he was not going to have a voice in the team and that there would not be any change.

Finally, about 15 team meetings in, I could see a shift in him. When he came up to me, I could see his joy and excitement about seeing the change resulting from all our culture team initiatives. He was witnessing the executive team take action based on the team’s recommendations. He could feel positive momentum growing. It was an amazing experience to see the transformation.

After that, we started inviting more and more people to join the culture team, and they soon started to lead the team themselves. All of this was accomplished by people on the front lines who believed in seeing change within their environment and who saw the potential of creating that positive change. So, what steps should you take to create a culture team in your organization?

1. Define your goals

To define your goals, make sure that you communicate your intentions to your employees so they know what to expect and how to take the steps to accomplish those goals, little by little each day. Then make sure that your people know you are there for whatever needs they have along the way. This way you both know you are on the same page for completing the steps toward those clearly defined goals.

2. Select team members

When choosing team members, make sure you evaluate their helpful, positive qualities, strong skill sets, flexibility, and work ethic. Focus on your vision of this team so you can be more efficient making your decision on who will be on your culture team. To make a stronger team of listeners, make sure there is strong diversity on the team so all the team members feel a culture of belonging. This will allow team members to know that their voices are heard, no matter what life experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives they may have.

3. Create a team charter

When creating a team charter, consult with your team about your goals and expectations, and discuss the terms of how the team must function to get the best results. Doing this helps your team know what your vision is and leads to the team members having an understanding of the bigger picture and then creating a culture of listening and engagement. This will establish a strong and positive relationship between you as the leader and the members you chose to be on your culture team.

4. Set a regular meeting schedule

After you put your culture team together, create some type of structure for weekly, biweekly, or monthly meetings with your team members. Setting a good, professional routine shows the team that you are a fully engaged leader and are taking charge. Doing this allows you to create a more consistent flow of communication within your group so you know exactly where your team members are with projects and deadlines, as well as with their well-being and life circumstances. In other words, you will demonstrate to your team that you are, indeed, a caring leader who strives to advocate for their team’s success both within and outside the workplace.

5. Provide resources and support

One of the most important tools you can give your team members is the proper resources for them to succeed. Make sure that you are attuned to each team member’s individual needs, skills, strengths, and weaknesses and go from there to provide them with the resources that best suit them. Once you give your team members the proper resources, and once you show them that you are being a positive, supportive leader and fully present with them, they will be more receptive to that, which will produce stronger engagement.

Employee-led culture teams are a critical tool for creating more engagement and loyalty with employees. Being more thoughtful about their selection, formation, and nurturing will go a long way to get the results you want. Have fun, and reach out if you need help.

Heather Younger is the founder and CEO of Employee Fanatix, a workplace culture and employee engagement consulting and training firm. She also is a keynote speaker, author of “The Art of Caring Leadership,” and a DEI strategist. Contact her at 720-295-1194 or visit her website.