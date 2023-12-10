 5th Annual Franchise Marketing Report: Cost Per Customer
By: Eddy Goldberg | 288 Reads |
Featured in: Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2023

Benchmarking data and analysis at its best

Results from the 2023 Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR) were revealed this summer at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference, or FCXC.

The AFMR was created at the request of our FCXC conference advisory board to develop relevant content for CMOs and to learn more about their needs and challenges. Its purpose is to provide the data and analysis CMOs and other top marketing executives need to measure their success and learn how they can do better at a job that seems to get more complex with each passing year. (Think digital!)

The AFMR delivers invaluable benchmarking data that provides franchise consumer marketers with the insights they need to know how they stack up against other franchise brands and their industry. In short, the report is a unique resource franchise marketers can use to improve the effectiveness of their marketing efforts and make the most efficient use of their marketing budgets.

Data was collected from a group of marketing leaders at 65 franchise brands who each completed an in-depth questionnaire. Respondents’ roles ran the gamut: co-founder, CEO, president, COO, CMO, chief growth officer, VP of marketing, director of marketing, marketing and operations director, director of advertising, marketing and communications director, general manager marketing, director of digital marketing, and VP of franchise development. Their responses were aggregated and analyzed to produce an in-depth look into the marketing practices, budgets, and strategies of a wide cross-section of franchise brands and sectors.

What follows are selected highlights from the 2023 AFMR, which offers commentary and analysis that provides context, insights, and a detailed look into the data contained in the report.

COST PER CUSTOMER

The survey asked respondents if they tracked acquisition costs per customer. Diving down by industry, Food and Retail Food were the lowest at 33% each, with Retail (non-food) the highest at 80%. Looking at number of units, there’s a clear pattern: the more units a brand has, the more they track their customer acquisition costs.

 

Do you track acquisition costs per customer?

By Industry

Yes

No

By # of Units

Yes

No

Food

33%

67%

<25

45%

55%

Retail food

33%

67%

26–100

56%

44%

Retail (non-food)

80%

20%

101–250

75%

25%

Service (brick-and-mortar)

72%

28%

251–500

75%

25%

Service (territory or population)

56%

44%

501–1000

100%

0%

 

Published: December 10th, 2023

Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2023

