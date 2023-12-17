 5th Annual Franchise Marketing Report: Customer Loyalty Programs
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

5th Annual Franchise Marketing Report: Customer Loyalty Programs

By: Eddy Goldberg | 156 Reads |
Featured in: Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2023

5th Annual Franchise Marketing Report: Customer Loyalty Programs

Benchmarking data and analysis at its best

Results from the 2023 Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR) were revealed this summer at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference, or FCXC.

The AFMR was created at the request of our FCXC conference advisory board to develop relevant content for CMOs and to learn more about their needs and challenges. Its purpose is to provide the data and analysis CMOs and other top marketing executives need to measure their success and learn how they can do better at a job that seems to get more complex with each passing year. (Think digital!)

The AFMR delivers invaluable benchmarking data that provides franchise consumer marketers with the insights they need to know how they stack up against other franchise brands and their industry. In short, the report is a unique resource franchise marketers can use to improve the effectiveness of their marketing efforts and make the most efficient use of their marketing budgets.

Data was collected from a group of marketing leaders at 65 franchise brands who each completed an in-depth questionnaire. Respondents’ roles ran the gamut: co-founder, CEO, president, COO, CMO, chief growth officer, VP of marketing, director of marketing, marketing and operations director, director of advertising, marketing and communications director, general manager marketing, director of digital marketing, and VP of franchise development. Their responses were aggregated and analyzed to produce an in-depth look into the marketing practices, budgets, and strategies of a wide cross-section of franchise brands and sectors.

What follows are selected highlights from the 2023 AFMR, which offers commentary and analysis that provides context, insights, and a detailed look into the data contained in the report.

CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAMS

Food and Retail Food respondents reported the highest percentage of customer loyalty programs. Service categories had the lowest. That makes perfect sense. How many times do you visit a QSR brand compared with remodeling your bathroom or getting your house painted? The only other 100% Yes here was for brands with 500–1,000 units—which also makes sense, since they are almost guaranteed to be Retail Food brands.

Do you have a customer loyalty program?

By Industry

Yes

No

By # of Units

Yes

No

Food

89%

11%

<25

45%

55%

Retail food

100%

0%

26–100

56%

44%

Retail (non-food)

0%

100%

101–250

25%

75%

Service (brick-and-mortar)

36%

64%

251–500

75%

25%

Service (territory or population)

6%

94%

501–1000

100%

0%
Published: December 17th, 2023

Share this Feature

Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Perspire Sauna Studio™
SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

FEATURED IN

Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2023
Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2023

Minuteman Press
SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Customer Experience Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
JUN 18-20TH, 2024

Slick Marketers is reinventing franchise marketing with a hyper-customized and ultra-localized marketing approach with measurable results and growth...
Learn More
Tiger Pistol, the world’s leading collaborative advertising platform, connects the power of brands with the knowledge and credibility of their...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters