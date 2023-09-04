6 Former Operators Go from Franchisees to Mentors

Former franchise owners have found new ways to contribute to the franchise industry after selling their businesses and joining a mentor program.

Cindy Taylor has gone from franchisee to business success coach. She and six other former franchisees work in tandem with current owners to help them develop their businesses and better serve their customers.

“When starting your new business, there are many obstacles and challenges along the way,” Taylor says. “As a previous franchisee with 19 years of experience in the youth sports vertical, I want to be a role model that can help new owners increase sales and target the right audience.”

She and the other mentors are taking part in a new program developed by Youth Athletes United, a multi-sport brand that includes Soccer Starts, Amazing Athletes, and TGA (Tennis, Golf, Athletics).

According to an article in Forbes, every business owner could use help from a mentor, who can provide experience and a fresh perspective.

Experience and a fresh perspective. They often know the ups and downs of the path ahead.

Help finding networking opportunities.

Assistance when building culture.

Advice when making decisions.

Model solid management skills. Good mentors understand the value of management skills, including communication, planning, strategic thinking, and problem-solving.

The business success coach program seeks to harness years of experience to provide invaluable guidance, support, and perspective to help mentees thrive. “This newly introduced role is a great way to ensure success and build upon the franchisee family,” Taylor says.





