6 Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Franchise Locations Being Developed in Phoenix

Colorado Springs-based Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has six franchise locations in development in Phoenix with pending spa locations in Peoria, Tempe, Gilbert, Mesa, and Goodyear.

“We recently opened our spa location on High Street and were quick to attract attention from residents of our local community,” said Dana Kupper, a Prime IV franchisee in Phoenix.

Prime IV’s team formulates IV vitamin therapies that can help members maximize their overall health and wellness. Therapies can be designed to reverse a hangover, boost immune system responsiveness, fight fatigue and dehydration, regulate appetite, reduce stress, or ward off the flu.

The global Intravenous therapy and vein access market size is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, an increase in value of more than 60 percent from the start of the decade, according to Allied Market Research.

Founded in 2017, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness has been in growth mode with a number of new signings and openings this year and now has franchisees in 34 total states and the District of Columbia.