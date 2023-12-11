6 tips for holiday harmony

As the winter chill sets in and festive lights twinkle, the holiday season brings a unique blend of warmth and cheer to families around the world. However, in the dynamic environment of family-run multi-unit franchisee businesses, this season can also bring complex patterns of professional stress into personal relationships.

Imagine a quintessential “Hallmark movie” family gathering where laughter rings through the air, the aroma of holiday cooking fills the room, and memories of past celebrations add a nostalgic glow. But beneath this festive veneer, unresolved business tensions can simmer, waiting to bubble over during what should be a time of joy and togetherness.

This delicate interplay of familial love and business responsibilities makes navigating the holiday season in the complex environment of multi-unit franchise family business akin to walking a tightrope, balancing personal emotions with professional demands. Understanding and managing these conflicts becomes essential to maintaining both business efficiency and family harmony.

1. Understanding the conflict: Conflicts in family businesses can arise from personal issues like sibling rivalries, professional disagreements, or anxiety about the future of the business. For instance, one family member may want to invest in new technology while another prefers traditional methods, leading to disagreements during family holiday dinners. Or, in cases where next-gen leaders are operating the business, the owner may have stepped away without a clear plan for the future.

2. Open communication: Effective conflict management starts with open dialogue. Holding family meetings in a neutral setting, away from the office, can help facilitate productive discussions. Imagine a family discussing future business plans over coffee at your favorite breakfast joint, away from the pressures of the workplace.

3. Establish boundaries: Clear separation between business and personal life is essential. For example, implementing a rule, like “no business talk at the dinner table,” can help keep holiday gatherings focused on family.

4. Seek external guidance: Sometimes, bringing in a seasoned succession planner or family therapist can offer a fresh perspective. They can mediate discussions and help navigate succession plans without personal biases clouding judgment.

5. Cultivate a respectful culture: Building a culture of mutual respect is vital. Celebrating each member’s achievements, whether in or out of the business, can foster a supportive environment. This could be as simple as acknowledging someone’s accomplishment during a family toast.

6. Align with shared goals: Reminding everyone of the common objective—the success of the business and the family’s well-being—can realign perspectives. Sharing stories of past successes or challenges overcome together during family gatherings can reinforce this unity.

As the holiday season draws to a close and the decorations are packed away, the lessons of navigating conflicts in family businesses remain. The challenges faced during these festive times are not just seasonal obstacles, but opportunities for growth and understanding. By embracing open communication, establishing clear boundaries, seeking external guidance, fostering a culture of respect, and aligning with shared goals, multi-unit franchise family businesses can transform potential battlegrounds into platforms for strengthening bonds. The true spirit of the holidays in a family business lies in the celebrations and in the enduring harmony and unity that can echo long after the season ends.

Kendall Rawls knows and understands the challenges that impact the success of a family-owned business. Her unique perspective comes not only from their educational background; but, more importantly, from her experience as a second-generation family member employee of The Rawls Group - Business Succession Planners. For more information, visit seekingsuccession.com or email info@rawlsgroup.com.