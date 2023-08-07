 7 Summer Trends for Promotions 
7 Summer Trends for Promotions 

By: M. Scott Morris

7 Summer Trends for Promotions 

In these days of constant disruption, consumer attitudes can shift with the winds. In June, Numerator tracked purchase data and surveyed verified buyers to get a feel for how consumers reacted to different promotions and how brands are responding: 

1) June promotional volume was down 19% compared to June 2022. 

2) Bonus pages continue to show the most overall growth while most other promotions are down or flat. 

3) Based on media type, 68% of ad blocks are for web promotions, 20% are for weekly ads, 8% are for bonus pages, and 4% are for in-store coupons.

4) Sales price is the only promotional offer type that continues to show growth year-over-year. It accounted for almost a fourth (23%) of all promotion offers in June. 

5) Private label brand share of voice is down 39% versus this time last year, accounting for 17.3% share of voice in June.

6) More than 1 in 4 (27%) shoppers say they would switch brands to take advantage of a deal.

7) 34% of shoppers say that they check store ads, and 32% often use coupons to save money. 

Published: August 7th, 2023

