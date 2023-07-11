9 Summer Actions To Take Now for a Successful Winter Holiday Retail Season

Christmas in July. We’ve all heard the phrase as a marketing slogan, but “Planning Ahead for Successful Holidays” is a better concept.

Now that summer is here, stores must start planning for the holiday season. Since we’re still dealing with not having enough workers and problems getting products, just hoping for better holiday sales isn’t enough.

Even though the National Retail Foundation predicted an increase in retail sales, the media will still be broadcasting how expectations are soft for retail sales this shopping season. They always do. (Editor: Not here!)

Here are my top 9 summer actions for a successful holiday season. To get your piece of the retail renaissance, take these actions now.

1. Clean out your stockroom. A few years ago, the FDA admitted that they found smallpox vials from the 1950s in a walk-in cooler no one had regularly looked at. Old merchandise in your back room is just as deadly. Take a helper and remove every box, open it, sort it, and throw out the junk. Put anything possibly salvageable on sale before Labor Day.

2. Clean out your store. I’m talking about down to the fixtures here. Remove every box, bag, or tag. Sweep or mop every floor surface. Get your carpets cleaned. The goal is to look as new as possible.

3. Repair, repaint, and relight. Once everything is clean, notice the chipped paint, the broken furniture, and the yellowed signage and fix them. Have someone take a razor blade to your glass surfaces and remove all those tape residues from health fliers. New customers notice your leftovers each time; now, so must you.

4. Open up your floor. Include more space for customers to move in and more space around items so they stand out. Use smaller, round tables nested around each other to create dramatic display areas for high-profit items throughout your store.

5. Be merciless with markdowns. Consult your sales reports before you put your merchandise back on the shelf. Each product should have to justify its existence heading into the fall. If it doesn’t make the grade, add it to your Labor Day sale pile.

6. Organize your products into “lands.” If you can, move your store around completely so established customers will notice things they surely missed before. Consider new signage that makes those lands obvious.

7. Review every one of your employees. From C-level executives to warehouse workers, summer is a great time to catch up with each and every employee. Set expectations, tell them your plans to get their buy-in, and collaborate to make this holiday season your best.

8. Create a timetable for adding part-timers. Hiring around Halloween won’t cut it. Consider that this is your most important season, and allow sufficient time for training. Start hiring in mid-September.

9. Create a 12-week plan of emails through December 31. You won’t have time to come up with these during the holiday season rush, so they are often forgotten until it is too late. Don’t get overwhelmed. You know the main times already: after Thanksgiving, the week before Christmas, and the day after Christmas. If you want to be prepared, create those on Facebook and schedule them now for one less thing to consider when things get busy. Need help with this? Here is my month-long schedule of email and social media messaging.

Wrap-up

Having a prosperous holiday season takes planning and time. When you have an abundance of time, like during the hot summer months, use it to put your plan into action.

Bob Phibbs, “The Retail Doctor,” is a 30-plus-year retail expert with a proven track record to help brands lift sales, turn their retail staff into real salespeople, and get more out of their store traffic with innovative retail marketing tactics. Contact him at 562-260-2266, or visit his website to learn more.