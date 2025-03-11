Agrawal Signs 30-Unit Shipley Do-Nuts Deal

Existing Shipley Do-Nuts franchisee Vik Agrawal signed a new 30-unit development deal that will bring the brand to New Mexico and the Miami-Dade area of Florida, both new markets for Shipley.

Agrawal will bring 10 shops to Sandoval, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance, Socorro, Lincoln, De Baca, Guadalupe and San Miguel counties in New Mexico and 20 shops to the Miami-Dade area. One shop is expected to open in each state in the next 12 months.

Agrawal, a multi-unit franchise operator with nearly 20 years of experience and about 100 locations across the Church's Texas Chicken, Supercuts, and Cost Cutters brands, has one Shipley Do-Nuts location in Laredo, Texas, with agreements to open five more in the Rio Grande Valley area.

"My first Shipley Do-Nuts location in Laredo has proved out the business model, and I'm committed to quickly growing the brand in New Mexico and South Florida," Agrawal said. "Shipley is a strong brand that is gaining momentum as it enters new markets and people discover the greatness of the product—it's simply the world's greatest donut."

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh donuts, handmade daily. These include its signature plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake donuts, bear claws, kolaches, coffee and more.

"Vik is an ideal Shipley franchisee, bringing multi-unit, multi-brand experience, a growth mentality, and operational infrastructure to open and operate units across several markets," said Shipley Vice President of Franchising Jonathan Massey. "We are looking forward to working with his team to make life delicious for future fans in New Mexico and South Florida."