CMG Companies Inks 50-Unit Tide Laundromat Deal

CMG Companies agreed to develop 50 Tide Laundromat locations in the Southwest U.S.

Headquartered in Dallas, CMG Companies operates more than 500 franchise locations across multiple industries, including quick-service restaurants, retail, and hospitality. The firm is ranked among the top 15 multi-unit operators in the U.S. and has a track record of successfully growing national brands.

"Tide is a category leader, known for its trusted quality and innovative approach to both self-service and full-service laundry," said Al Bhakta, founding principal of CMG Companies. "As we expand Tide's footprint across the Southwestern U.S., our focus is on selecting the right locations and delivering a seamless customer experience that sets a new standard for the industry."

"The laundromat industry has been around for decades, but much of it remains outdated and fragmented," added Navin Nagrani, principal at CMG Companies. "By combining Tide's cutting-edge technology with our expertise in multi-unit operations, we're bringing a smarter, more convenient laundry solution to market. This partnership represents not just a business opportunity, but a chance to modernize an essential service for communities nationwide."

This agreement builds on Tide's momentum in modernizing the laundromat experience with smart auto-dispensing washers, premium detergents, and streamlined services designed for convenience and efficiency. The new locations will roll out in key Southwest metro areas.

"With CMG's proven track record in multi-unit franchise development, they are the ideal partner as we scale our footprint and redefine the laundry experience," said Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Services, which oversees Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners. "This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering efficient, high-quality laundry solutions to more communities and reinforces the strength of our franchise model."