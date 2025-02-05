Coleman to be First Mokas Coffee & Eatery Franchisee

Christian Coleman agreed to become the first franchisee of Mokas Coffee & Eatery. He has secured territorial rights to key counties in Kansas, including Johnson, Douglas, and Shawnee, which encompass parts of the Kansas City metro area, as well as Lawrence and Topeka.

Coleman is exploring six development options and is actively collaborating with real estate brokers to establish the first location, aiming for a grand opening by spring 2026.

"I'm thrilled to blend my experience in the hospitality industry with the dynamic leadership team at Mokas' home office. Their extensive expertise in Mokas' unique franchising model, combined with a solid economic foundation, makes this partnership a natural fit," Coleman said. "I deeply value the collaborative, win-win mindset of the Mokas leadership team. Their hands-on approach has been instrumental in our swift progress and early successes."

Since opening its first Mokas Coffee in Salina in 2005, Mokas has rebranded from a small coffee shop to Mokas Coffee & Eatery, a fast-casual dining experience boasting multiple locations across Kansas and into Arizona. Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality group.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first franchisee, Christian Coleman, and look forward to the continued growth and success of the Mokas brand together," said Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality.