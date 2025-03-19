Cooks Sign 3-Unit Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar Deal

Tony and Mary Cook plan to build three Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas. Units are planned for Willis, which is outside of Houston, and The Woodlands and Conroe.

The pair bring a wealth of experience to the table. With a proven track record of managing the construction of 46 restaurant locations across Nevada in just six years, Tony Cook's expertise in restaurant development has shaped the couple's desire to open their own franchised restaurant.

After years of working within their family development business, the Cooks were inspired to bring Big Whiskey's to Texas following a visit to the birthplace of the brand in Springfield, Missouri.

"After years of working on restaurants, we are excited to open our own franchised restaurant," Tony Cook said. "We picked Big Whiskey's because of the possibilities of building it from the ground up or using second-generation locations. After visiting their headquarters, we see they are committed to supporting the community around them and serving delicious food. Willis is an up-and-coming part of Texas, and we are really excited to be a part of that development and the community."

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar offers new limited-time menu items for different seasons, creating exciting games with rewards to create engagement and increase loyalty. Opening new locations in Texas is a major milestone for the brand.

"Our vision includes bringing our diverse food and drink menu and our fun, family-friendly brand throughout the region," said Austin Herschend, CEO of Big Whiskey's. "We are incredibly excited to support the brand expanding into Texas for the first time. Franchisees like Tony and Mary Cook help us bring that vision to life because they can see a market where Big Whiskey's can thrive. As always, we are excited to contribute to the communities we are in and can't wait to celebrate the new Big Whiskey's with them."