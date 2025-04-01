Elghandour Adds Wetzel's Pretzels to His Portfolio

Mohamed Elghandour, a seasoned franchisee, agreed to open a Wetzel's Pretzels in Dover, Delaware. It will be in a co-branded location with his Cold Stone Creamery at North Dover Center.

This will be the first Wetzel's Delaware location, a result of the brands continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, providing shoppers with a convenient treat as they explore the bustling outlet mall.

"Bringing Wetzel's Pretzels to Dover is a momentous step in my entrepreneurial career," Elghandour said. "Over the last few years, I have been looking for ways to enhance the customer experience, and the addition of Wetzel's Pretzels is a perfect complement to my existing business. Being near the University of Delaware campus, I look forward to this location becoming a go-to spot for students and locals by sharing crave-able pretzels and being a welcoming spot for everyone to enjoy."

With more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Elghandour began his franchising journey by operating the Cold Stone Creamery in Dover and has continued to expand his portfolio by adding Cinnabon in 2021. He saw Wetzel's as the perfect complement to his Cold Stone location in Dover. As a resident of Rehoboth Beach, he is dedicated to growth and community involvement.

"We are thrilled to bring more pretzels to the people with our first Wetzel's Pretzels in the state of Delaware," said Jon Fischer, head of development at Wetzel's Pretzels. "As we continue our expansion on the East Coast, we are excited to welcome experienced franchisees, such as Mohamed. With a strong demand for our hand-rolled pretzels, this opening marks another important step for the brand reaching into untapped markets."

The kiosk at North Dover Center will highlight the flexibility of Wetzel's concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer's footprint.