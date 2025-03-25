Female Founders: Nora Dunnan on Embracing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Name: Nora Dunnan

Title: Co-Founder and CDO

Company: Five Iron Golf

No. of units: 34

International units: 5

Growth plans: 60+ units by the end of 2025

Public or private? Private

Year company founded: 2017

Year started franchising: 2023

Years in franchising: 2

Nora Dunnan is chief development officer and co-founder of Five Iron Golf. She leads the company's expansion and growth initiatives, transforming the brand into a modern and inclusive alternative to traditional golf environments. With degrees from Davidson College and Duke University, Nora began her career as a research analyst before co-founding Five Iron Golf. She has been instrumental in overseeing development projects, operational strategy, and community-driven initiatives, such as programs designed to make golf accessible for all.

Beyond her professional achievements, Nora is a proud mother of three children: Shafer, 6, Lane, 4, and Cal, 1. She lives in New Jersey with her husband, Morgan. Balancing her dynamic career with family life, Nora remains passionate about redefining golf as a sport that welcomes everyone.

Beginnings

What inspired you to start your business? Five Iron Golf emerged from a shared vision and unique collaboration between Jared Solomon, CEO, and Mike Doyle, chief golf officer. They initially bonded over golf lessons and recognized a gap in the market for a space where people could work on their game in a fun, inclusive, and approachable environment. They envisioned a venue that catered to serious golfers and welcomed beginners and groups looking to have a good time.

When I joined, my colleague Katherine Solomon and I brought complementary skills. I focused on building out the physical space and designing the experience at our first location while Katherine's legal expertise ensured everything ran smoothly. I wanted to be part of a movement that made golf inclusive and less intimidating, something I didn't always feel growing up. We created not just a golf venue, but a destination that integrates technology, hospitality, and community. From day one, we wanted to create an all-encompassing experience with exceptional food and drinks and an inviting atmosphere.

What is your background? I graduated from Duke University with a master's in management studies and developed a passion for creative problem-solving and interdisciplinary thinking. Post-graduation, I spent a year in consulting, working with businesses to refine their operations and navigate challenges. That experience was instrumental in giving me a foundational understanding of how to run a successful business. When the opportunity with Five Iron Golf presented itself, I knew it was a chance to combine my professional skills with a unique and exciting vision.

During my consulting days, I worked with companies to streamline their operations. When designing our first location, I applied these skills to optimize our space layout and integrate technology that made booking and using the golf simulators seamless. That mindset helped us stay agile as we expanded and scaled our operations.

How did that prepare you for starting your business? Attending a liberal arts college taught me to think critically, adapt quickly, and approach problems from multiple perspectives. Those skills have been invaluable in an entrepreneurial setting where no two days are the same. I also learned the importance of collaboration.

When starting Five Iron Golf, I relied on these experiences to help shape the brand's identity and create a business model that could scale. Whether designing our first location, developing our website, crafting an inclusive customer experience, or helping develop our early marketing strategy, my background gave me the confidence to dive in headfirst and tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship. It reinforced the importance of collaboration and flexibility, which have been key to our growth as a brand.

What's the best and worst advice you got when starting out? The best advice I received was to recognize that success wouldn't come easily and to embrace the lessons learned along the way. Building something from the ground up is inherently challenging, but keeping a long-term, big-picture mindset has been critical. In the early stages, there were so many tasks to juggle, and one piece of advice that stuck with me was, "Don't wait for someone else to do the work--just get it done yourself." That mentality of rolling up your sleeves and staying proactive has shaped my approach to leadership and ensured that we've stayed on track during busy times.

In the early days, I was deeply involved in every aspect of the business, from overseeing construction to personally managing our opening day. Over time, I realized that while being hands-on was critical in the early days, true leadership is about empowering others to take ownership. I learned to trust my team to handle key areas, which allowed me to focus on growth.

On the other hand, the worst advice I received was to avoid growing too fast. While caution is important, and we've been thoughtful about our expansion, this advice didn't align with our vision for Five Iron Golf. From the beginning, we knew that the demand was there and that our concept resonated with a wide audience. By being strategic and intentional, we've expanded into new markets successfully without compromising the quality of the experience. Growth has been a key part of our story, and I'm glad we trusted our instincts instead of playing it too safe.

Why did you choose to franchise? Franchising was a natural step in our growth journey because it aligned with our vision of bringing Five Iron Golf to as many cities as possible. While we were passionate about expanding the brand ourselves, we recognized that there were limits to how quickly we could build and operate locations on our own. The demand was there--people were reaching out with interest in bringing Five Iron Golf to their communities--so franchising became a way to accelerate growth while maintaining brand integrity.

Franchising allows us to partner with driven individuals who share our enthusiasm for creating exceptional experiences. These franchisees provide local expertise and personal investments in their markets, helping ensure that every Five Iron Golf location is connected to its community. By combining our operational and brand expertise with the entrepreneurial spirit of our franchise partners, we've been able to grow in a way that's both sustainable and impactful. It's been a learning experience as we've worked closely with our franchisees, refining systems to ensure a smooth and successful partnership.

Did you have a partner/co-founder when you started? Five Iron Golf was a collaborative effort from the beginning. Jared Solomon, our CEO, and Mike Doyle, our chief golf officer, were instrumental in developing the concept. Jared used to take golf lessons from Mike, and through those sessions, they recognized the potential for a new kind of golf experience that blended technology, entertainment, and community.

As the concept began to take shape, I joined to help bring the vision to life. Jared and Mike's expertise in golf and strategy set the foundation while my focus on building out the locations and early operational systems rounded out the team. It's been a true partnership from the start with each of us contributing our unique strengths to create a brand we're all proud of.

How important was that in building your company? A strong team of co-founders was essential to building Five Iron Golf. Each of us brought different skills and perspectives, which allowed us to approach challenges creatively and make well-rounded decisions.

Our complementary skill sets and shared vision were key to creating a company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and adaptability.

How did you fund your company at the beginning? As you grew? In the beginning, the funding for Five Iron Golf came from a combination of personal investment and the support of close connections. Jared initially contributed his own money to get the concept off the ground, showing his deep commitment to the vision. From there, we turned to family and friends to raise additional capital, which helped us build out our first location and prove the business model's viability.

Those early days were challenging. We didn't have the resources that big companies have, so we had to be creative when allocating funds. We used every dollar efficiently, reinvesting profits into the business to fund future locations. This approach helped us build credibility and maintain control over the brand while scaling.

The Business

What has been the best and the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur? The hardest part of being an entrepreneur has been learning to let go of control. In the early days, I was deeply involved in every detail, and while that hands-on approach was necessary, it's not sustainable as the business grows. It's not easy to step back and delegate, but I've learned that empowering others allows the business to thrive and helps build a strong, capable team.

On the other hand, the best part of being an entrepreneur is seeing the results of our hard work come to life. Watching a Five Iron Golf location go from concept to reality--seeing people enjoy the space, the technology, and experience we've created--is incredibly rewarding. There's nothing like watching customers enjoy our concept and become repeat guests. Those tangible results make all the challenges worthwhile and fuel the excitement to keep growing.

How has your experience in running a franchise business been different from what you expected? One of the biggest surprises has been the complexity of the construction and site-selection process. While I knew those aspects would be important, I didn't anticipate how much time and coordination would be required to get locations up and running. For our company-owned stores, we were heavily involved in every step, but with franchisees, we've had to find the right balance, offering the guidance and resources they need while giving them enough autonomy to move efficiently.

What surprised me most was how different the process felt when balancing franchisee autonomy with our brand standards. At first, we were heavily involved in the build-out, but over time, we realized that franchisees needed more flexibility in some areas. We've worked hard to refine our systems and smooth our process, which has been critical for building lasting partnerships with franchisees.

Another key learning has been determining the appropriate level of requirements for franchisees. When we started franchising, we leaned heavily on our experiences from building our own locations. However, as our first two franchisees opened, we quickly realized there were lessons to be learned, particularly around making the process more efficient for future builds. Each new location has provided valuable insights, and we're continually refining our systems and processes to ensure our franchisees have the tools and support they need to succeed without unnecessary obstacles.

How did you grow the brand at first? What changed as you expanded? In the beginning, our growth was organic, driven largely by word of mouth. In New York City, there was a clear need for a place where people could play golf, especially given the lack of accessible spaces for the sport. Golfers have a way of finding golf, so once we opened our first location, the community quickly spread the word, and the demand grew naturally.

When we opened our second location, we were still riding that momentum, and it felt like the model was continuing to speak for itself. However, as we expanded into new cities outside of New York, we realized we needed to take a more intentional approach to growth. The brand recognition that had come so easily in NYC didn't necessarily translate to markets where people weren't yet familiar with Five Iron Golf. That's when we recognized the importance of implementing sophisticated marketing strategies. As we've grown, we've become more strategic about how we introduce the brand to new markets, ensuring that every location starts strong and resonates with the local community.

How did you transition from founding a brand to leading a brand? The transition was gradual. In the early days, I was involved in nearly every aspect of the business: building out our first location, overseeing operations, and handling countless other details myself. As the company started to grow, I realized that I couldn't do everything on my own to truly scale Five Iron Golf.

The turning point came when we began onboarding talented people to work alongside us. Team members could take ownership of specific areas of the business. Having people who are not just working under me, but actively working with me has been transformative. For example, we now have someone who leads design, and we've found experts in other critical areas, like construction, marketing, and operations. This allowed me to focus on big-picture strategy and created opportunities to learn from these specialists.

How would you describe your leadership style? My leadership style focuses on leading by example. Having been deeply involved in every part of the business early on, I understand firsthand what it takes to get the job done. I've done many of the roles that I now oversee, so I'm not afraid to roll up my sleeves and step in when needed even if it's something repetitive or unglamorous.

At the same time, I encourage ownership and accountability, empowering team members to take charge of their roles and grow. I try to foster an environment where people feel supported, valued, and confident to step up. By blending hands-on involvement with trust and mentorship, I've found that we can build a strong team and brand.

What is the key to your company's success? The key to Five Iron Golf's success lies in our ability to cater to the serious golfer and those looking for a casual social experience. What makes us special is the balance we strike between skill development and having a good time.

Ultimately, it's this mix of innovation, accessibility, and fun that has driven our success. We've redefined what a golf venue can be, creating spaces for those who are as serious about the sport and those looking to have fun.

Female Founder

Which female leaders do you admire? Why? One of the female leaders I admire most is my mom. She's an ophthalmologist who started her own practice, and I've always been inspired by her dedication, work ethic, and commitment to her patients. She saw patients and performed surgeries, balancing the technical demands of her profession with the personal care that her patients needed.

Her determination and resilience have shaped the way I approach challenges in my career. She taught me the importance of perseverance and the value of truly caring about the people you serve. Those are qualities I try to bring into my leadership style.

Has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? How? Mentorship has played a significant role in my professional and personal growth though it often comes from the people I've worked with rather than formal mentors. Throughout my journey, I've had the opportunity to meet and collaborate with individuals from different backgrounds, and those experiences have been invaluable.

Looking Ahead

What would you like to achieve in the next five years? From a Five Iron perspective, my main goal is to continue refining our operations and making the business more efficient. This includes streamlining our build-outs and site-selection process to scale fast and effectively. I want Five Iron to be successful and a model of efficiency and excellence in the golf and entertainment industry.

In five years, I want to ensure that I still love what I'm doing as much as I do now. I want to feel that same passion, excitement, and fulfillment from my work and the team we've built while seeing the brand thrive.

What's coming up that you're excited about? I'm excited about the new locations opening in 2025 in New York, Philadelphia, and Boston. These are major milestones for us as we expand and bring the Five Iron experience to new and existing markets. We've been carefully planning these openings, and I can't wait to see them come to life.

I'm also excited about our pipeline cities. We have promising locations in the works. It's all about building momentum and bringing our unique concept to more people. I'm thrilled to see how these next few years unfold.