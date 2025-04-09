Female Founders: Allison Langenderfer on Embracing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Name: Allison Langenderfer

Title: Co-Founder

Company: Spavia Day Spa

System-wide revenue: $60,772,677

No. of units: 61

International units: 0

Growth plans: Expanding through franchising with new locations and partnerships

Public or private? Private

Year company founded: 2005

Year started franchising: 2007

Your years in franchising: 18

Allison Langenderfer is president and co-founder of Spavia Day Spa. Allison is the passionate leader of Spavia, focusing on design, creative, and spa retail. Allison is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, with an emphasis in marketing. She has a lifelong belief in a “learning by doing” attitude that has fueled personal growth throughout her career. Before founding Spavia, Allison was a professional buyer and regional manager for Macy’s, followed by a successful 12-year career in pharmaceutical sales.

Allison drives the passion of Spavia and inspires the community of franchise partners and team members around the nation. She has a personal passion for developing Spavia’s curated retail experience by building an amazing network of partners with world-class products. Allison’s market-driven approach includes skin-care solutions along with relaxation products and great gifts to make Spavia a go-to retail option in the community.

She also believes in helping communities with the Spavia Cares program. Allison’s greatest personal success can be found at home with her three children, who are now starting to forge careers of their own.

Beginnings

What inspired you to start your business? Our mission was clear: We wanted to provide a space where people could relax comfortably and affordably. We also wanted to give back to the community. Initiatives like Spavia Cares were integral from the start. Our very first location was planned to host a relaxation day for 10 women whose children were battling cancer, and we knew from that moment that we wanted to incorporate some sort of giving back to our community. Staying true to these core values has shaped our journey, allowing us to offer affordable luxury without compromising on quality.

What is your background? I graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, with a business degree with an emphasis in marketing. My professional journey began in retail, and I worked as a manager, regional manager, and buyer for major brands, including Macy’s. Transitioning to pharmaceutical sales was pivotal. It taught me how to connect with people and solve problems effectively. Those experiences helped me understand the importance of aligning products and services with customer needs, which became crucial when creating Spavia. All my career has revolved around being results driven and enhancing the guest experience.

How did that prepare you for starting your business? My background gave me a strong foundation in understanding consumer behavior and operational efficiency. I combined my expertise with Marty Langenderfer, my husband, co-founder, and CEO of Spavia, by focusing on marketing, guest experience, culture, and design while Marty brought the financial, operations, and strategic lens. Together, we took the time to research other concepts in the industry and understand what guests truly wanted. This thorough preparation was a part of our success.

What’s the best and worst advice you got when starting out? Worst: “You can’t franchise because you’re not from the spa industry.” It didn’t make sense, but I found that statement motivating.

Best: While I didn’t receive one stand-out piece of advice, the best support came from surrounding myself with trustworthy people who believed in our vision. Building a solid network of collaboration and support was invaluable.

Was this your first time in franchising? Yes, we knew from the start that franchising was the best way to scale to our communities while maintaining our core values.

Why did you choose to franchise? From day one, our goal was to build a system that could reach people in a resort-inspired atmosphere without compromising on quality. Franchising allowed us to empower like-minded business owners to bring Spavia to their communities while staying true to our mission and vision.

Did you have a partner/co-founder when you started? How important was that in building your company? Yes, Marty has been my partner and co-founder since the beginning. Having a partner who shares your vision and complements your strengths is essential. Our ability to stay in our respective lanes has been one of the main keys to Spavia’s success. We know our strengths and weaknesses in the business. After 20 years, the strengths have grown, and the weaknesses have lessened.

How did you fund your company at the beginning? As you grew? We were self-funded. Marty’s career provided the financial backbone to get us off the ground. This allowed us to focus on long-term growth rather than chasing quick wins.

The Business

What has been the best and the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur? The best part is the ability to make a meaningful difference, whether it’s creating a welcoming environment for guests or building a community among our franchisees. Seeing the positive impact on people’s lives is incredibly rewarding. The hardest part is the weight of responsibility. As a business owner, everything ultimately falls on you. Covid, for instance, tested our resilience, but it also strengthened our franchise community. A sense of responsibility continues to drive both Marty and me.

How has your experience in running a franchise business been different from what you expected? It takes hard work. No one will ever share your exact level of passion or drive for your brand. I’ve learned to lead with that passion even when it’s challenging and to trust in our team to carry out our mission.

How did you grow the brand at first? What changed as you expanded? We grew organically, focusing on finding the right franchisees who aligned with our vision and core values. In the early days, we personally managed the process. Over time, we built a system and brought on incredible team members: Chief Marketing Officer Dana Benfield, Chief Operating Officer Courtney Allison, and Director of Franchise Development Karyn White help us get better as a company and define and expand our approach, reinforcing our strong systems to run a Spavia franchise successfully.

How did you transition from founding a brand to leading a brand? After 17 years as an owner, I transitioned fully to leadership when we sold our Park Meadows, Colorado, location in 2019. This allowed me to focus on supporting franchisees and guiding the brand’s growth. I make it a priority to attend every grand opening. It’s essential to be present, teach our franchisees the culture and the guest experience, and show them that we’re here to support them. I love being in the day-to-day of the business.

How would you describe your leadership style? Hands-on and people focused.

What is the key to your company’s success? The right franchisees, a strong sense of purpose, and resilience. Our success stems from staying true to our values even during challenging times. We prioritize relationships with our guests, franchisees, and communities.

Female Founder

Was being female an advantage or disadvantage for you in building your company? How? Have you found specific advantages or disadvantages to being a woman business owner? Being a woman in business has come with both challenges and advantages. In the spa industry, which is largely female driven and nurturing by nature, being a woman allowed me to connect authentically, foster an environment of care, and build a brand that reflects empathy. Listening, preparing, and confidently sharing my vision have helped turn challenges into opportunities and made achievements meaningful.

What has been your biggest challenge as a woman entrepreneur? Being underestimated. At times, I felt people assumed I didn’t know what I was talking about. I’ve learned to listen carefully and speak decisively when the time is right, and what I say sometimes surprises people.

Why do you think there are fewer start-ups with female founders than male ones? Systemic barriers and a lack of representation in leadership roles can discourage women from pursuing entrepreneurial paths. However, I’m seeing that change considerably in a positive way!

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? Achieving equal recognition and opportunities in leadership positions. We have made a lot of progress and continue to see women of leadership in the spa industry, driving positive change.

From your perspective, what notable changes have you seen for women in franchising since starting your brand? When we started Spavia, there were far fewer women in leadership roles, but today, women are stepping into franchise ownership and executive positions, bringing diverse perspectives and strengths. The industry has support systems, mentorship opportunities, and recognition for women’s contributions.

Which female leaders do you admire? Why? I admire Mel Robbins for her authenticity and practical approach to life and business. I’m also inspired by female founders we partner with in our industry, like the women behind FarmHouse Fresh, who have built meaningful brands while staying true to their values. They also have a big philanthropic segment to their business through their animal sanctuary.

Has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? How? Mentorship, both receiving and giving, provides purpose to do more, be better, and leave a strong legacy. Mentorship has significantly shaped my growth by providing guidance, perspective, and encouragement, helping me navigate challenges and achieve goals both professionally and personally.

Are you involved in any female entrepreneur organizations? While I’m not part of a specific organization, I’m deeply committed to supporting women-led nonprofits and businesses through Spavia Cares. From partnering with organizations, like Zuma’s Rescue Ranch and Hope House, to featuring female-founded brands, such as Essence One, Pure Fiji, The Beauty of Hope, Love You More Jewelry, and FarmHouse Fresh, I’m proud to champion businesses that have philanthropy at their core. Women can move mountains, and as I always say, “Power to the She.” Supporting female entrepreneurs is one of the most fulfilling ways to create meaningful impact.

Looking Ahead

What would you like to achieve in the next five years? In five years, I envision Spavia having grown its footprint with more franchisees who align with our mission and having new offerings to elevate our guest experience.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about? Sway by Spavia, the full-service, revolutionary new spa concept created to redefine the spa experience for young generations, is by far the most exciting development on the horizon. Opening its flagship location this February in Denver, the concept will offer the best in skin-care technology, massage and Aescape (robot massage), and remedy technology with a membership model focused on affordability to meet health and wellness needs tailored to Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha in urban cities. I’m also thrilled about the ongoing expansion of Spavia and the incredible opportunities it brings for all surrounding communities.