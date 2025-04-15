Female Founders: Amy Neary on Embracing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Name: Amy Neary

Title: Founder and CEO

Company: Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

System-wide revenue: $ 72 million

No. of units: 155

International units: 0

Growth plans: 225 open spas and 350 sold spas by the end of 2025 (300 sold as of 1/1/2025)

Public or private? Private

Year company founded: 2017

Year started franchising: 2020

Your years in franchising: 16

Amy Neary is a trailblazer in the wellness industry and the driving force behind Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a brand that has redefined IV therapy for modern health seekers. Since founding Prime IV in 2017, Amy has transformed her vision into a national success story, growing the franchise to more than 155 locations and setting a new standard for personalized wellness.

Fueled by determination and a self-funded start, Amy turned to the franchise model to build a business that empowers entrepreneurs and transforms lives. Her commitment to innovation and care has made Prime IV a leader in cutting-edge health solutions, making her an inspiring figure for women in business.

Beginnings

What inspired you to start your business? Ultimately, it was a desire to help people take control of their health. When I was running a healthcare franchise, clients would come in feeling drained and walk out feeling like a new person after something as simple as a B12 shot. I saw firsthand how small, proactive health interventions could make a huge difference in people’s lives. Clients would come in for B12 shots and walk out feeling transformed. That sparked a question: What if we could create an entire experience expanding on the power of nutrient therapy? Prime IV Hydration & Wellness was born from a desire to empower people to take charge of their health, blending science, luxury, and accessibility.

What is your background? I actually started on a completely different path. I was premed and always had an affinity for health and wellness. Helping people live healthier lives has always been a passion of mine. But over time, I realized that business and entrepreneurship were my true callings. That realization led me to franchise ownership in the healthcare industry where I could blend my love for health with my growing interest in business operations.

How did that prepare you for starting your business? Owning a healthcare-focused franchise was pivotal. It gave me firsthand experience in franchising, operations, and customer experience. I learned what works—and what doesn’t—when you’re building a scalable, consistent, and trustworthy brand. That foundation was essential when I started Prime IV. It taught me to balance my passion for health and wellness with the discipline and principles I needed to grow a successful business.

What’s the best and worst advice you got when starting out? The best advice? “Trust your instincts and keep learning.” I remember thinking, I don’t have all the answers, but I can figure it out. That mindset gave me the courage to take one step at a time even when things felt overwhelming. The worst advice? “Keep it small and simple.” I don’t do small and simple. Prime IV was meant to change lives on a big scale. Listening to that advice would have kept me playing it safe, and honestly, playing it safe wouldn’t have been nearly as fun.

Was this your first time in franchising? As a franchisor, yes, but I’d been on the other side as a franchisee. That experience gave me a unique perspective on what franchisees need to succeed. I believe that if you can understand their challenges and goals, you can build a franchise system that’s truly supportive and effective.

Why did you choose to franchise? Franchising felt like the perfect way to share this vision while empowering other entrepreneurs. I mean, what could be better than creating a system where people who are just as passionate as I am can join and grow something amazing in their communities? Franchising lets us spread wellness far and wide, and it’s a win-win: Franchisees get a proven model, and together, we get to make a bigger impact than I could ever do alone.

Did you have a partner/co-founder when you started? No, I didn’t have a partner, but I had an incredible team of people who believed in the vision from day one.

How important was that in building your company? They’re my family. Their support and dedication made all the difference in building Prime IV into what it is today.

How did you fund your company at the beginning? As you grew? It’s been self-funded. As the brand grew, I leaned heavily on the strength of our franchise system. Franchisees’ investments allowed us to scale quickly and reinvest in innovation, training, and marketing to support the entire network.

What were the keys to funding your brand? The major keys to keeping Prime IV funded were to focus on scalability and commit to reinvesting in the business. From the beginning, I believed in the strength of the franchise model, which helped us quickly grow our presence across the U.S. with the help of ambitious entrepreneurs and without external funding.

The Business

What has been the best and the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur? The best thing? Seeing a concept that you’ve worked on and refined over time become something real that changes people’s lives. It’s like seeing magic happen right in front of you. The hardest thing? Juggling it all. Some days you feel like Superwoman, and other days, you’re Googling how to clone yourself because there just aren’t enough hours.

How has your experience in running a franchise business been different from what you expected? I knew it would be rewarding, but I didn’t realize how much I’d learn from our franchisees. They bring their own ideas and perspectives that have helped shape Prime IV into something better than I could have imagined. The flip side? The unexpected challenges, like supply chain issues or adapting to new regulations, have taught me to stay flexible and resilient.

How did you grow the brand at first? What changed as you expanded? In the beginning, it was all about grassroots connections and referrals. People saw that we had built a thoughtful business that truly focused on health and wellness, and they wanted to be part of it. Clients loved the services and kept coming back, and word of mouth naturally brought in more people. As we grew, the focus shifted to building systems that could support a national brand while still keeping that personal touch. It’s been a learning curve, and I’m grateful for every challenge because it’s shaped who we are today.

How did you transition from founding a brand to leading a brand? That’s been a journey in itself. When you’re starting out, you’re doing everything: building, fixing, dreaming—you name it. But as the brand grew, I had to step back and think, “How can I lead others to do this even better than I can?” It’s humbling to realize that you don’t have all the answers and that success depends on the team around you. Transitioning to a leadership role has been about trusting others, empowering them, and focusing on the bigger picture.

How would you describe your leadership style? It’s vision driven. I believe in painting the big picture and getting people excited about the “why,” but I also know that a good laugh can go a long way. My goal is to make sure everyone feels empowered and valued because when people feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves, they show up differently. They care, and that’s when magic happens.

What is the key to your company’s success? It’s the people—hands down. From our incredible team members to our franchisees to the clients who trust us with their health, it’s the connections we’ve built that make Prime IV what it is. I’d also say it’s about staying true to our purpose of helping people feel their best and changing lives. When you’re rooted in a mission that matters, everything else falls into place.

Female Founder

Was being female an advantage or disadvantage for you in building your company? How? Being female has given me a unique perspective, and I’ve found that leaning into that perspective has been a strength. While there have been moments when I felt underestimated, I’ve learned to use those situations as opportunities to surprise and exceed expectations. The challenges, when they’ve come, have shaped my determination and creativity in ways I’m grateful for.

Have you found specific advantages or disadvantages to being a woman business owner? What has been your biggest challenge as a woman entrepreneur? At times, it’s been finding the right opportunities to make my voice heard. It’s not always easy, but I’ve learned that persistence and building strong relationships are key. Once you’re at the table, the focus shifts to making meaningful contributions that leave a lasting impression.

Why do you think there are fewer start-ups with female founders than male ones? I think it’s partly about visibility and opportunity. For a long time, women didn’t see enough examples of themselves as founders, which can make stepping into that role seem less attainable. But things are changing. With an increase in women in leadership and entrepreneurship, the landscape is a bit more inclusive now than in the past, and I’m thrilled to be part of that shift.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? It’s the lingering expectation to excel in every role they take on, whether personal or professional. Women bring so much to the table in terms of leadership, collaboration, and innovation, but I think there’s an added pressure to constantly prove that value. Creating workplaces that emphasize merit and opportunity for everyone will go a long way in shifting those dynamics.

From your perspective, what notable changes have you seen for women in franchising since starting your brand? I’ve seen a growing number of women stepping into franchising as business owners and influential voices in the industry. There’s an emphasis on collaboration and community, and it’s encouraging to see women paving the way for future leaders. The industry is becoming more dynamic, and it’s exciting to be part of that evolution.

Which female leaders do you admire? Why? I admire women who have built something meaningful while staying authentic. People like Sara Blakely show that you can be wildly successful and still have a sense of humor about it all. That combination of grit, humility, and heart inspires me.

Has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? How? Absolutely. Mentorship has been one of the most impactful parts of my journey. I’ve been fortunate to have incredible people step in at key moments, offering guidance and perspectives I didn’t even know I needed. Their advice has shaped my decisions and given me the confidence to take risks. It’s not just about professional growth; it’s about seeing what’s possible through the eyes of those who have walked the path before me. I’m truly grateful for the mentors who’ve helped me get to where I am today and will continue to be there for me tomorrow!

Looking Ahead

What would you like to achieve in the next five years? In the next five years, I’d love to see Prime IV in every major city in the U.S. and maybe go international. I want us to lead the way in wellness innovation, offering personalized health solutions that make people feel incredible. And beyond the business, I hope to create opportunities for franchisees and employees to grow and thrive. It’s about building something meaningful, not just successful.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about? We have so much in the works right now! The rollout of our next service offering is something I’m passionate about because it has the potential to change lives in a profound way. I’m also excited about the possibilities in technology to streamline operations for our franchisees and enhance the customer experience. But honestly, what excites me most is seeing how our franchisees continue to innovate and make Prime IV their own. Watching them succeed is the ultimate reward.