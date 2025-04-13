Female Founders: Andrea Levey on Embracing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Name: Andrea Levey

Title: Co-Founder

Company: Philly’s Best

No. of Units: 20

International Units: 0

Growth Plans: Sign 5 new franchisees in 2025

Public or private? Private

Year Company Founded: 1992

Year Started Franchising: 2002

Your years in franchising: 23

Andrea Levey is the co-founder of Philly’s Best, a renowned chain known for bringing authentic Philly cheesesteaks to Southern California. A native of Philadelphia, Andrea combined her deep love for her hometown’s flavors with her passion for delivering an exceptional dining experience, driving her to build a brand that celebrates both her roots and her adopted West Coast home.

Alongside her husband, Bob, Andrea took a bold leap in 1992 by opening the first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley, California. She was determined to bring an authentic cheesesteak to a region where it was lacking. Although Andrea didn’t have restaurant experience, her background in customer service taught her the importance of relationships and organization as well as maintaining a customer-focused mindset. Those skills were invaluable in the early stages of Philly’s Best.

Andrea’s hands-on approach and commitment to quality have helped the business grow into a beloved brand with 20 locations across Southern California.



Beginnings

What inspired you to start your business? The inspiration for Philly’s Best came from our deep love for our hometown of Philadelphia and its iconic food culture. After moving to Southern California, my husband and I realized we couldn’t find an authentic Philly cheesesteak that tasted like home. Missing the flavors and connection to our roots, we decided to recreate it ourselves. We tracked down authentic ingredients, perfected our recipes, and committed to staying true to the traditions that make a Philly cheesesteak so special when we opened our first location in Fountain Valley, California.

What is your background? Before starting Philly’s Best, I worked in the automotive industry, and my husband was in the Navy. While neither of us had a background in restaurants or in franchising, we both had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to excellence that became the foundation of our success.

How did your background prepare you for starting your business? Although I didn’t have restaurant experience, my background in customer service gave me skills, like building relationships, staying organized, and maintaining a customer-first mindset. Those principles became the foundation for Philly’s Best when we were starting out. My husband and I learned the restaurant business as we went, tackling challenges with determination and resourcefulness. We leaned on each other’s strengths and adapted quickly while staying focused on our vision of bringing authentic Philly flavors to the West Coast.

What’s the best and worst advice you got when starting out? The best advice we ever received was to stay true to our roots, and it’s something we’ve held onto from the very beginning. Authenticity has always been at the heart of Philly’s Best, and it’s what has kept our guests loyal for more than 30 years. Staying true to our vision means using real ingredients that reflect the flavors of Philadelphia, from Amoroso rolls to thinly sliced ribeye.

On the flip side, the worst advice we got was to cut costs by using cheap ingredients. While it might have saved money in the short term, we knew it would come at the expense of quality, which was something we were never willing to compromise. We’re glad we stuck to our guns because it allowed us to deliver the same authentic flavors that our customers know and love.

Why did you choose to franchise? Franchising was a natural fit because it allowed us to share our passion for authentic Philly cheesesteaks with communities far beyond our original location while partnering with people who truly believed in our mission. It was important to us that every franchisee shared our commitment to quality and authenticity, ensuring that every Philly’s Best location stayed true to the flavors and experience that define our brand.

How important was your partner/co-founder in building your company? Incredibly important. My husband and I built this business together from the ground up, and it wouldn’t have been possible without his support and hard work. We each brought different strengths to the table, and together, we created a business that reflects our shared values and vision.

How did you fund your company at the beginning? As you grew? When we first started, we used personal savings and were very hands-on to keep costs low. As we grew, we reinvested profits back into the business and worked with partners who shared our vision for expansion. This approach allowed us to scale sustainably.

The Business

What has been the best and hardest thing about being an entrepreneur? The best thing about owning a business is the freedom to build something you truly believe in and watch it grow and succeed. There’s a unique sense of fulfillment in knowing that what you’re creating is not just a product or service, but a reflection of your vision and values. However, the hardest part is that the work never stops. It takes constant effort, dedication, and adaptability to navigate challenges and keep the business thriving. While the long hours and hard work can be exhausting, the rewards—both personal and professional—make it all worthwhile. Seeing the positive effect you have on customers and the community makes the journey so rewarding.

How has the experience in running a franchise business been different from what you expected? I didn’t anticipate how rewarding it would be to see others succeed through our brand. Watching our franchisees grow their own successful businesses has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of this journey as it’s a direct reflection of the trust and partnership we’ve built together. On the flip side, managing the complexities of scaling while ensuring consistency across all locations has proven more challenging than I imagined. As we grow, it takes constant communication, training, and support to ensure every location upholds the same high standards.

How did you grow the brand at first? What changed as you expanded? In the beginning, word of mouth was everything. Our first franchisees were actually customers who loved our cheesesteaks so much that they wanted to bring Philly’s Best to their own communities. As we expanded, we knew it was time to take a strategic approach, so we partnered with franchise sales teams to help guide our growth. At the same time, we focused on streamlining our operations, ensuring that every new location could replicate the quality and experience of the original. We also invested in marketing to share our story with a wider audience, building brand recognition and attracting passionate franchisees.

How did you transition from founding a brand to leading a brand? It’s definitely been a learning process. As a founder, you’re deeply involved in every detail of the business, but as the company grows, you have to step back and trust your team to handle the day-to-day. Shifting from being hands-on in every aspect to focusing on the bigger picture was a challenge, but it was necessary for the business to thrive. Surrounding myself with talented, dedicated people who share our vision has been crucial to that transition. Being open to adapting and letting go of some control has allowed me to focus on long-term goals while empowering the team to drive success.

How you would you describe your leadership style? My leadership style is collaborative and supportive, focusing on empowering my team and creating a culture where everyone feels valued. At the same time, I stay hands-on to ensure that the quality and integrity of our brand are always maintained.

What is the key to your company’s success? Our success comes from a relentless focus on quality and delivering an experience that truly reflects the heart of Philadelphia. Guests can tell when a brand is authentic, and that’s been the foundation of our success. We’ve also prioritized building strong relationships with franchisees, suppliers, and customers, and that has been crucial to our growth.

Female Founder

Which female leaders do you admire? Why? I admire women like Sara Blakely and Tory Burch, who’ve built brands with strong senses of identity and purpose. They’ve shown that it’s possible to balance ambition with authenticity, and they’ve paved the way for other female entrepreneurs.

Has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? How? Absolutely. I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who’ve shared their wisdom and encouraged me to take risks, especially during moments when I was unsure of myself. Their guidance has been invaluable in helping me navigate the challenges of building a business, and it’s given me the confidence to make bold decisions. Mentorship has helped me grow professionally, and it’s been personally fulfilling, showing me the importance of giving back. I’ve been inspired to mentor others, offering the same support and advice I received.

Are you involved in any female entrepreneur organizations? Not formally, but I’ve always believed in fostering connections and supporting other women in business, whether it’s through mentorship, networking, or sharing my story. While I haven’t joined specific organizations, I’m passionate about being a resource and advocate for women who are navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. I’ve found that some of the most impactful support comes from informal, organic connections, and I’m always looking for opportunities to lift others up.

Looking Ahead

What would you like to achieve in the next five years? I’d love to see Philly’s Best continue to grow while staying true to the qualities that make us unique: our commitment to authenticity, quality, and community. As we expand, it’s important to maintain the values that have helped us build such a loyal following. Personally, I hope to mentor more women in franchising, sharing the knowledge and experiences I’ve gained along the way.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about? We’re expanding into new markets, and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to introduce Philly’s Best to communities across the country. It’s a chance to bring our authentic Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies to people who may not have experienced them yet. We’ve also got some exciting menu updates in the works, and we’re focusing on new initiatives that will help us connect with our customers in fresh and meaningful ways, ensuring they feel engaged and valued.