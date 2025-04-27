Female Founders: Jessica Vogel on Embracing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Name: Jessica Vogel

Title: Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer

Company: Scenthound

System-wide revenue: $42 million

No. of units: 122

International units: 0

Growth plans: Market penetration and dominance

Public or private? Private

Year company founded: 2015

Year started franchising: 2019

Your years in franchising: 5

Jessica Vogel is the co-founder and chief brand officer for Scenthound, where she leads brand strategy, design, and messaging. With more than 20 years of experience in the creative industry, she has a strong background in brand identity, design, and advertising. Jessica’s creative vision and attention to detail have been instrumental in shaping Scenthound’s powerful brand presence.

Jessica and her husband, Tim, spent years developing their approach to dog care before taking on franchisees to scale the business. While Tim looks ahead, spots opportunities, and dreams big, Jessica is detail focused, ensuring quality, consistency, and integrity. Her long-term goal is to change how pet parents treat their dogs by helping them understand the need for high-quality preventive care.

Beginnings

What inspired you to start your business? Shortly after welcoming our first child, my husband and I decided it was time for a big change. In 2005, with a 1-year-old son and a 2-year-old labradoodle in tow, we relocated from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida in search of a better quality of life, shorter commutes, and a warmer climate. This move marked the beginning of our entrepreneurial journey. As dedicated pet parents, we saw a unique opportunity in the rapidly growing pet industry, which inspired us to launch a mobile grooming business—our first step into the world of pet care.

As our mobile grooming venture flourished, we took the next step by expanding into brick-and-mortar locations. Through nearly a decade of experience in the traditional grooming industry, we realized that many dogs were not receiving the proactive hygiene care necessary to keep them clean, comfortable, and healthy. Motivated by a passion for improving the well-being of dogs and reshaping how people approach pet care, we envisioned a concept that went beyond standard grooming services. Our mission was to make routine hygiene accessible to all dogs while educating pet parents about the importance of preventive care in promoting their dogs’ overall health and helping them live longer, happier lives.

What is your background? After earning my undergraduate degree in design from the University of Michigan and completing graduate studies at the Portfolio Center in Miami (now Miami Ad School), I built a rewarding career in the creative industry that spanned more than two decades. Specializing in design and brand development, I honed my skills while working with boutique agencies and as an independent professional, crafting impactful strategies and solutions for a diverse range of clients. Alongside this fulfilling career, I was also deeply involved in the entrepreneurial journey with my husband—a path that ultimately brought me to where I am today.

How did that prepare you for starting your business? Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to help countless businesses define and communicate their unique brand stories through impactful design and compelling messaging. This invaluable experience has greatly influenced my approach as chief brand officer of Scenthound.

With extensive expertise in brand development, I am dedicated to elevating Scenthound into an extraordinary brand that deeply resonates with both franchisees and customers. For franchisees, a strong and clearly defined brand provides a significant competitive edge, acting as a guiding framework for their success. For customers, it builds credibility, trust, and a sense of alignment with their values.

By crafting an authentic and engaging brand narrative, we cultivate a strong and dedicated franchise system and build a loyal customer base.

What’s the best and worst advice you got when starting out? The best advice I received when starting out was to truly get to know myself: my strengths, my weaknesses, and what I bring to the table. Equally important was understanding and appreciating the strengths and skills of those around me, especially Tim Vogel, my partner and spouse. Building a business together has required deep trust, clear communication, and recognizing how our complementary abilities can work in harmony. This self-awareness and mutual understanding have been invaluable as we’ve grown our team and built a thriving franchise network. It’s allowed me to focus on what I do best while empowering others to contribute their expertise, creating a collaborative and well-rounded organization.

The worst advice I got was to “fake it till you make it.” While confidence is important, pretending to know it all can backfire. Instead, I’ve found that being honest about what I don’t know and seeking guidance or help has been far more effective. It’s through learning and collaboration that real growth happens.

Was this your first time in franchising? Yes, this was our first introduction to the franchising world. We had a lot to learn, but it’s been a rewarding journey of growth.

Did you have a partner/co-founder when you started? My husband, Tim, is my co-founder and CEO.

How important was that in building your company? Tim is the quintessential entrepreneur and business visionary, always looking ahead, spotting opportunities, and dreaming big. His ability to see the broader picture, take risks, and push boundaries drives the business forward. On the other hand, I bring a different but equally vital perspective to the table. As a standards-driven person and the creative force behind the brand, I focus on the finer details, ensuring the quality, consistency, and integrity of everything we create. My role is to shape and maintain the brand’s identity, ensuring it resonates with our audience while staying true to our values.

Our skill sets are complementary and essential to the balance and success of our business. While Tim thrives on innovation and bold moves, I ground those ideas by adding structure, strategy, and a creative lens that refines them into actionable plans. This dynamic allows us to approach challenges and opportunities from multiple angles, bringing together big-picture thinking and meticulous execution. This synergy keeps us moving forward, ensuring that the business is innovative, sustainable, and true to its vision.

How did you fund your company at the beginning? As you grew? Our journey began with a personal investment, using the equity from the sale of our first home to provide the initial capital needed to launch our business. During this early phase, I continued working full-time in the creative industry to ensure financial stability while Tim focused entirely on building and growing the company.

As the business gained momentum, we sought additional funding to support its growth. We started by reaching out to friends and family who believed in our vision and were eager to invest. Later, we secured a Series A funding round, which provided the resources necessary to fuel further expansion and take our business to the next level.

What were the keys to funding your brand? We spent a decade immersed in the industry and working diligently on our business before deciding to raise capital. This time allowed us to refine our approach, develop a well-tested model, and build a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Our deep experience demonstrated our commitment and gave us invaluable insights into the market and what it takes to succeed.

One of our greatest strengths is our mission and vision, which resonate deeply with people. We are passionate about what we do, which shines through in our story. Telling our story in an authentic, compelling way, while clearly defining the opportunity and demonstrating the impact of our work, was instrumental in securing funding. It helped potential investors see the value in what we’ve built and share in our excitement for the future.

By aligning a proven business model with a purpose-driven mission, we were able to inspire confidence and attract the support needed to take our business to the next level.

The Business

What has been the best and the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur? The most rewarding part of building a business is the creation process: imagining a vision and then watching it come to life. There’s nothing quite like seeing an idea take shape and grow into something tangible and impactful.

The hardest part, however, is navigating the inevitable ups and downs. The journey is never a straight line, and over the past two decades in business, we’ve experienced our fair share of challenges. Early on, setbacks often felt like the end of the world. But with time and experience, I’ve gained perspective and resilience. What once seemed insurmountable, I now see as simply obstacles to overcome, stepping stones that have shaped my growth and strengthened the foundation of our business.

How has your experience in running a franchise business been different from what you expected? One of the most eye-opening aspects of my franchising journey has been discovering the diverse range of skills and experiences among our franchise partners. What comes naturally to some can pose significant challenges for others.

For instance, while some business owners excel in leadership and have an innate ability to build high-performing teams, others may require additional guidance and support in these areas. This underscores the importance of recognizing individual strengths and weaknesses and tailoring support to meet the unique needs of each franchisee. By doing so, we can empower every franchisee to succeed and thrive within the system.

How did you grow the brand at first? What changed as you expanded? Initially, we leveraged our deep industry expertise to grow the brand, focusing on our core strengths and knowledge of the pet care market. As we expanded, a significant shift occurred. By building a strong network of franchise operators, we gained invaluable insights and a wealth of collective knowledge. This collaborative approach allowed us to identify key needs and develop essential tools and resources to empower our franchisees to execute the business model effectively.

How did you transition from founding a brand to leading a brand? Transitioning from founding to leading a brand required a fundamental shift in focus. Founding was centered on creative vision and proving the concept whereas leading is about empowering others to bring that vision to life.

Scaling our business meant moving away from individual contributions and prioritizing the development of a robust support system. We created comprehensive training programs, provided ongoing support, and streamlined resources to ensure our franchisees operate efficiently and successfully.

How would you describe your leadership style? My leadership style strikes a balance between visionary and collaborative. I am driven by a clear and ambitious vision for the brand, constantly striving to position us as the leader in our market. At the same time, I am deeply committed to creating a strong, inclusive team environment where every voice is heard and valued.

When we entered franchising—a completely new territory for us—we recognized the importance of addressing gaps in our knowledge. To ensure success, we brought in experienced industry professionals to join our team. This collaborative approach not only strengthened our leadership team, but equipped us with the expertise needed to drive the brand forward and achieve our goals.

What is the key to your company’s success? Our keys to success lie in being a purpose-driven organization and seizing the right timing in a shifting market. Our franchisees and corporate team are deeply passionate about what we do and fully aligned with our core values, creating a unified and mission-driven culture. Additionally, the market and industry are ripe for a transformation in how people approach caring for their dogs. We are at the forefront of this evolution, modernizing an outdated industry and meeting the demand for change.

Female Founder

Was being female an advantage or disadvantage for you in building your company? How? With the majority of our customer base being female, my perspective as a woman has been an undeniable advantage. My experiences allow me to understand their needs, challenges, and aspirations, enabling us to create a brand that truly resonates.

By aligning with the values of our target audience, we’ve built trust and meaningful relationships. This connection has been instrumental in cultivating customer loyalty, a vital component of our success.

Have you found specific advantages or disadvantages to being a woman business owner? One advantage has been the diversity in perspectives that my male co-founder and I bring to the table. Our complementary viewpoints result in balanced decision-making and well-rounded strategies.

However, navigating a male-dominated industry has come with challenges. Advocating for my ideas and building a strong support network have been critical in overcoming biases and barriers.

What has been your biggest challenge as a woman entrepreneur? One of my greatest challenges has been establishing credibility and earning respect in a male-dominated industry. At times, this has required me to work extra hard to prove my expertise and leadership capabilities.

Despite these challenges, I’ve remained focused on demonstrating the success of our business and my leadership. I’m proud to contribute to breaking down barriers for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

Why do you think there are fewer start-ups with female founders than male ones? The lack of female representation in entrepreneurship doesn’t reflect capability or ambition. It’s the result of systemic barriers that have historically limited opportunities for women.

Fortunately, we’re seeing more initiatives and programs to support women in business. These efforts are critical in leveling the playing field and providing women with the resources and mentorship needed to succeed.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? One of the biggest challenges women face in the workplace is balancing professional and personal responsibilities. The “motherhood penalty” is a common issue, where societal expectations place great demands on women to prioritize family over career.

Additionally, limited advancement opportunities often hinder women’s progress. By fostering inclusive environments, we can empower women to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Which female leaders do you admire? Why? As someone in franchising, I deeply admire Ellen Latham, the founder of Orangetheory Fitness. Her visionary leadership not only revolutionized the fitness industry, but established one of the fastest-growing franchise brands—a truly incredible achievement.

Ellen’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance, innovation, and staying true to your mission. Her ability to blend a clear vision with a commitment to excellence is a model for success in any industry.

Has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? How? The coaching and mentorship I’ve received over the years have been instrumental in shaping me into the leader I am today. Every challenge we faced in business presented a growth opportunity, and seeking guidance has always been our way of getting unstuck and moving forward.

Mentorship hasn’t just made me a better leader; it’s made me a better wife and mother. When you are business partners with your spouse, that balance is critical, and the lessons I’ve learned have helped strengthen our professional and personal partnership.

Looking Ahead

What would you like to achieve in the next five years? My vision is to make routine hygiene and wellness the norm for all dogs everywhere. The goal is for Scenthound to become a household name and the undisputed leader in the dog wellness space, continually innovating and expanding our reach to improve the lives of dogs and their people.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about? I’m thrilled about the continued growth of our brand and our mission to revolutionize how people care for their dogs. We’re not just providing services; we’re transforming preventive care into a priority for pet parents. By empowering dog owners with education, resources, and tools, we’re creating a lasting impact on canine health and wellness.

What excites me most is the opportunity to scale our reach and make proactive care the norm for dogs everywhere. As we expand, we’re solidifying our position as the leader in dog wellness and building strong, healthy relationships between dogs and their parents. Seeing this transformation take shape is incredibly rewarding, and I’m eager for what’s ahead.