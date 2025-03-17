Forging Ahead: Female Founders Embrace the Entrepreneurial Spirit

The entrepreneurial spirit will find a way. It’ll jump through hoops, go to work early, and stay late. It’ll see the dream through despite the many obstacles.

“In the late 1980s, I went to apply for a business loan in New York only for management to inform me that I must return with my husband and allow him to co-sign the loan,” says Sharon Arthofer, founder and CEO of Sip Fresh. “While this was a barrier I didn’t originally anticipate, I didn’t let that deter me from pursuing a career in entrepreneurship.”

Arthofer is one of 17 female founders featured in this edition of Franchise Update. In addition to growing their brands from initial ideas to thriving businesses, these leaders developed their team members and served their communities. They also chose franchising as the perfect way to bring their visions to life.

“I mean, what could be better than creating a system where people who are just as passionate as I am can join and grow something amazing in their communities?” says Amy Neary, founder and CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, which has more than 155 open spas and more on the way. “Franchising lets us spread wellness far and wide, and it’s a win-win: Franchisees get a proven model, and together, we get to make a bigger impact than I could ever do alone.”

When Andrea Levey and her husband wanted to bring the taste of Philadelphia to their California neighbors, they insisted that their Philly’s Best sandwich restaurant would use only the best ingredients. Before franchising, they worked hard to streamline processes so that customers could get the same flavorful experience at every location. She’s been excited to see franchisees join the team and grow their businesses.

“On the flip side, managing the complexities of scaling while ensuring consistency across all locations has proven to be more challenging than I imagined,” the co-founder says. “As we grow, it takes constant communication, training, and support to ensure every location upholds the same high standards.”

Denise Fenton and her husband, Rusty, worked together to open their first Rusty Taco in 2010. It had been his dream, but she came to love it as they created a welcoming space that felt like part of the community. Years after he passed away, she’s keeping the dream alive as brand director.

“The transition from founding to leading the brand came down to building strong teams and surrounding ourselves with people who shared our vision,” she says. “By focusing on the long-term future of Rusty Taco, we were able to step into leadership roles that allowed the brand to grow and evolve.”

Founding a business and growing its footprint go beyond dollars and cents. Passion is at the heart of achievement, and the drive for freedom is an essential element of the entrepreneurial spirit. Whatever barriers they faced, the women featured in the following pages persevered and excelled.

Being a woman “was a disadvantage in that I was often underestimated or talked down to in various settings, especially on construction sites,” says Denise Tran, founder and CEO of Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery. “However, I also liked being underestimated because I saw this as an opportunity to bring my A game when others least expected it.”