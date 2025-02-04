From the Field to Franchise: Five Reasons Why Athletes Make Winning Franchise Owners

Life is a series of plays, strategies, and goals for professional athletes. They spend their careers mastering their sport, adapting to the game’s demands, and thriving in team environments. When the final whistle blows, many athletes face the challenge of transitioning from the field to a new career. As I’ve seen firsthand, franchising can be the perfect “playbook” for their next chapter.

At Franworth, we’ve worked with numerous athletes, including my business partner and NFL legend Drew Brees, to help them pivot into the world of franchising. Here’s why franchising is a brilliant business opportunity for athletes—and why they’re uniquely equipped to excel as franchise owners.

1. Athletes thrive with a playbook

Athletes are hardwired to follow a system. In sports, you don’t win games by winging it; you rely on a playbook that’s been tried, tested, and proven successful. Franchising operates in much the same way.

Franchise systems provide a clear structure: marketing plans, operational guidelines, and the support of a franchisor who has already paved the path to success. For athletes, this structure feels familiar. They know how to execute a plan and trust in the process, making them natural fits for the franchise model.

Actionable tip: If you’re looking to invest in a franchise, look for a franchise system with robust training and support systems that align with your strengths and interests. Think of the franchisor as your coach, guiding you to success.

2. Team players become team leaders

Success in sports is rarely a solo endeavor. An athlete’s career is spent working in a team environment (either on a team or with a team of coaches, mentors, trainers, etc.), honing communication skills, and developing motivational techniques. These qualities translate seamlessly to franchising.

As franchise owners, athletes lead teams of employees while collaborating with other franchisees and the franchisor. They understand the importance of fostering a culture of teamwork and accountability, which are qualities that drive a franchise’s success.

Actionable tip: When hiring employees, make sure they share your vision and values. Create a culture where teamwork and mutual respect are the foundation.

3. A competitive edge

Athletes are competitive. They know what it means to set goals, work relentlessly to achieve them, and celebrate victories. This drive gives them an edge in business, where resilience and determination often separate success from failure.

In franchising, competition is part of the game—whether striving to be the top-performing franchisee in a network or winning over customers in your local market. Athletes’ natural competitiveness and goal-oriented mindset make them formidable franchise owners.

Actionable tip: Set measurable goals for your franchise, such as revenue growth, customer satisfaction, or community involvement. Keep track of your progress and celebrate milestones with your team to maintain motivation.

4. The power of a built-in network

One of franchising's lesser-known perks is the built-in network of support. Athletes can transition from a highly interconnected sports community to a collaborative franchising environment.

Franchise networks are full of like-minded individuals who share insights, offer guidance, and celebrate each other’s successes. This sense of community can be invaluable for athletes who are used to camaraderie in the locker room.

Actionable tip: Actively engage with other franchisees in your network. Share ideas and learn from their experiences to strengthen your own business.

5. Long-term financial stability

Franchising provides a stable and scalable business opportunity. With the backing of a proven system and the chance to own multiple units or diversify into different concepts, athletes can build long-term wealth while staying connected to their communities.

Actionable tip: Research franchise opportunities in industries you’re passionate about. For added security, diversify your investments by exploring multi-unit or multi-brand ownership.

Transitioning from the field to the franchise world isn’t just a good fit for athletes - it’s a natural evolution. Franchising combines the discipline of following a system, the camaraderie of teamwork, and the thrill of achieving goals.

John Rotche is the founder & CVO of Franworth.