Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, April 2025

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#131, April 1, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

McDonald's Passes Starbucks as the World’s Most Popular Restaurant Brand

The World’s Happiest Countries Over Time (2019-2024)

Is the Year of the Snake’s Month Three Lucky for You?

Anti-American Sentiment Rises in Europe as Trump Fuels Anger

US Consumer Confidence Crumbled Again in March

Destinations Making Changes to Combat Overtourism

Brand Global News Section: Chagee, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Haidilao, Off Burger, McDonald’s, and TGI Fridays.

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.