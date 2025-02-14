Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, February 2025
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#127, February 4, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
What the Experts See Coming in 2025
Powering the World: A Look at Global Electricity Generation in 2023
Visualizing the Global Population in 2035, By Generation
These Were the Busiest Airports in 2024
Foreign Investment in Africa Reaches $94 billion in 2024
Brand Global News Section: Chili’s and Luckin Coffee
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories