Gugilottas To Build 5 The Swing Bays Units

North Carolina franchisees, Phil and Nancy Gugliotta, agreed to a multi-unit agreement deal to build The Swings Bays locations in the Raleigh-Durham area. The plan is to open five of the golf and fitness brand's units.

"We see dozens of franchise brands every day as franchise consultants, but The Swing Bays was one that stood out," Phil and Nancy Gugliotta said in a press release. "We're golfers, so it was easy to appreciate Dustin Miller's philosophy with golf training, fitness, and community all in one place. When we discovered The Swing Bays, we realized it wasn't just a solution for us—it was something the market desperately needed, and the simple operation model made sense. We're excited to bring this concept to life in North Carolina to help others improve their golf games and have a home base year-round."

The expansion aligns with changing golf demographics as 75% of new golfers are exploring the sport through indoor facilities first. North Carolina, with its $4.2 billion golf economy and year-round golf culture, represents a prime market for The Swing Bays' concept, which combines high-tech golf training, fitness, and social elements under one roof.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment for The Swing Bays as we achieve true national brand status. Our success in attracting multi-unit franchisees validates our business model and strong unit economics," said Dustin Miller, The Swing Bays founder and a PGA professional. "It's been our dream to bring The Swing Bays to more regions, and North Carolina already has an active golf community that we're excited to tap into."