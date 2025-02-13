How Franchise Owners Prepare for the Offseason 

The off-season can be challenging for any franchise owner. However, most business owners are used to the ebb and flow of business, especially if their products or services tend to have seasonal applications.

There is a way that business owners can leverage their slower months and make their businesses thrive year-round. With thoughtful planning and creative maneuvering, franchisees can strengthen their businesses in the offseason and set themselves up for success during busy periods.

Money management

Preparation for the offseason should begin with money matters, as managing costs effectively can be crucial. Before the slow season begins, business owners should evaluate the various costs of doing business to see what needs to be adjusted as things slow down. Operating hours may need to be tweaked to take advantage of the busiest times and save on staffing costs. Franchisees may need to review their supplies and slow down shipments of new supplies. Even energy efficiency can be reevaluated to save money as things slow down.

A thorough audit of expenses and cash on hand can reveal all these money-saving measures. The focus of this audit should be on identifying where money can be saved without compromising the quality of products or services.

Balanced budgeting is important. Don’t live on the highs and stress in the lows. You should operate your business on the average of the past 12 months' revenue and expenses. When cash flow is higher than the average, “save,” and when it is lower, “top it off” from savings.

Marketing

If franchisees want to keep their customers engaged year-round, it will require shrewd marketing and consistency. Marketing efforts can be planned well before the seasonal slowdown, allowing business owners to create content around holidays, promotions, or the needs of their target market to keep interest piqued.

Ideas like loyalty programs or gift card promotions can keep people interested in your products or services and encourage repeat business. Email marketing can also help keep your business name and brand at the top of people’s minds, even if it’s the offseason. By collecting email addresses from loyal customers throughout the year, you can build an email list that will allow you to connect with customers no matter the season.

Franchisees should not slow their social media posting just because it is the slow season. By running promotions, showing behind-the-scenes peeks, or posting interactive content that sparks engagement, entrepreneurs can keep their target market interested in what they have to offer through the slower months.

Training and upskilling

The slow season is a great time for employees to learn new skills, cross-train, or gain certifications in preparation for the busy season ramp-up. Franchisees can offer mentorships or classes that allow their employees to upskill and build more loyalty to the business. Employees may also worry that business is slowing down. By investing in good employees, franchisees can strengthen retention and employee job satisfaction, which will serve the franchise well year-round.

Diversifying offerings

One of the best ways to keep a business thriving during the slow season is to diversify its offerings. If the business is very seasonally driven, it can evaluate its offerings and see if there is anything it can add that makes sense for the offseason.

For example, landscaping companies can offer snow plowing services in the winter, and businesses that sell ice cream or hot-weather treats can offer hot drinks or foods. Ask your franchisor for help in this area.

The offseason is a great time to consider hosting special events or workshops. Perhaps your location can be an excellent place for a paint and sip night or a themed event that coincides with your particular industry. Not only does this keep revenue flowing in the off-season, but it is also a form of marketing that keeps your target audience engaged with your brand.

Franchisees should also consider their online selling options during the slow season. It may be the slow season where you are, but a busy season market could be just a click away.

Business owners can expect lucrative slow seasons if they take the time to pre-plan, be creative, and invest where it counts. By embracing the time for reflection that the offseason offers, franchisees can bolster their business and create year-round success.

Dr. Robert Needham is the director of franchise development for Repicci’s Real Italian Ice & Gelato. He is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years as a business and franchise executive, thought leader, innovator, and advisor.