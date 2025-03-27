How Technology is Driving Change in Home Services in 2025

The home services industry is booming, with a projected annual growth rate of over 20 percent for the next five years, according to a recent study. One of the sectors contributing to this boom is lawn care. In 2025, the U.S. lawn care market is estimated to value over $61 billion, with expectations to reach $79 billion by 2030.

This growth is partly driven by the industry’s groundbreaking technological advancements which are not only helping to streamline operations, but better position lawn care companies to meet the rising demand for efficient and high-quality services. As technology continues to revolutionize both residential and commercial services, home services franchises and startups alike are leveraging these tools to stay ahead of the competition and cater to an increasingly tech-savvy customer base.

Some of these innovations include:

Advanced business management software

Modern technology is allowing the day-to-day management of household maintenance to become more efficient. Advanced business management software, like Real Green by Workwave in lawn care, have also recently established themselves as the industry standard, offering comprehensive solutions that handle everything from scheduling and routing optimization to real-time data analysis for marketing initiatives.

These platforms offer features such as GPS tracking, automated billing, and live dashboards that monitor employee productivity. By adopting such tools, home service brands may be better positioned to reduce overhead costs, improve service delivery, and maintain a competitive edge.

CRM systems transforming customer interactions

Customer relationship management (CRM) systems are another form of technology reshaping the industry. CRM tools can seamlessly integrate with customer databases, providing sales teams with detailed insights into customer histories and preferences. These systems can help establish personalized interactions aimed at building trust and improving conversion rates. Additionally, many of these automated systems facilitate appointment scheduling, follow-ups, and service reminders. Incorporating this constant interaction may help customers feel valued and well-served throughout their services.

Multiple revenue streams and proper training

Technology isn’t just an accessory. It can be at the core of a business’s performance, helping to maximize revenue and operate efficiently. With technology integration may also come the opportunity to expand service offerings for both residential and commercial clients.

However, incorporating new technology and adding potential revenue streams requires proper training. Mastering these programs takes time, hands-on experience, and ongoing support as new technicians learn and experienced technicians adapt. Addressing the technological side of training is just as important as perfecting home care skills, and team members should feel equipped to leverage these tools effectively.

What’s next

As we look further into 2025 and beyond, technology will continue to shape both the home services and lawn care industries. Advanced business management software, CRM tools, and technology integration for training and operations play a large role in driving the industry forward. It’s clear the ability to adapt to technology is vital to both new and experienced professionals and the industry continues to evolve.

From innovations in equipment to advancements in CRM systems, the possibilities are endless. Home service brands embracing these advancements can contribute to setting new industry standards for customer satisfaction and operational optimization.

Rob Palmer is a franchisee with Lawn Squad, which offers comprehensive lawn care services, from fertilization and weed control to aeration, seeding, and insect control, serving both residential and commercial properties.